Pages past — Sept. 28

1966: The region’s first four truck loads of sugar beets harvested this year were waiting to be weighed, cleaned and put into railroad cars for shipment to the Holly Sugar Co.

The crops belonged to J. Murray White and Leslie Patterson, who both farmed north of Clovis.

1956: A study by state officials had determined ground-water levels in the Clovis irrigation area had declined by an average of 1.6 feet, the Clovis News-Journal reported.

The previous year’s study found levels had declined by 2.2 feet, on average.

The 1956 study showed changes in water levels ranged from a rise of 20 feet to a decline of 15 feet, the report showed. The study incorporated 60 observation wells.

1951: Portales firefighters had been called to extinguish a blaze at the Elmore farm home near Dora.

“The volunteer boys drove 17 miles and arrived in time to save all the house except the kitchen,” according to one media report.

Pages Past is compiled by Editor David Stevens.

www.highplainsyesterdays.com