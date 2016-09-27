Locals share views on candidates, debate

By Brooke Finch

Staff Writer

bfinch@cnjonline.com

Monday night’s presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump broke records as the most-watched debate in American history.

According to CNN, more than 81 million people tuned in to watch the candidates face off on the Hofstra University stage in Hempstead, New York.

In response to the debate and the election as a whole, local Republicans and Democrats shared their views about what makes the two candidates different.

Republicans

• “I think we’re left with the choice of someone who never tells the truth,” said Clovis’ Carolyn Spence, “or someone who generally tells the truth and takes action toward the goals of what he intends to see accomplished, like making America great again. Clinton will not do what she says she’ll do and will lie about everything else.”

Spence said this reflected on the debate stage Monday night.

“Mr. Trump went into the debate trying to be very cautious about how he treated a woman on stage,” she said. “There were so many things he could have hit Clinton with, but he didn’t. He was way too nice to her. She smugly lied her way through about 90 percent of what she said.”

• Brett Johnson, first vice chairman of the Republican Party of Curry County, said he doesn’t think the debate made a difference to either side.

But he noted Trump’s criticism of Clinton’s part in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Trump called NAFTA “the single worst trade deal ever approved in this country.”

“I did think what Trump said about the trade deals that Hillary had signed might have helped him in some states,” Johnson said.

“I think Hillary did very well, but I think she sounded like the same old Hillary we’ve been hearing for 35 years. … I think Trump stands for something different.”

Democrats

• “I think the difference is between someone who really knows what they’re talking about versus someone who is being grandiose,” said Clovis’ Burrill. “We all want America to be great again, but there is no plan to get there from the Republican side at this point. Trump gives very critical attacks with no plan.”

Burrill said Trump at the debate didn’t bring up issues he’s mentioned before, like building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“I think Hillary is very straightforward,” Burrill said. “She showed a great understanding and was able to articulate what the issues were. Most of the people could clearly understand what she was talking about. Nobody had to guess what she was thinking, and I think it was very well done.”

• Freddie Perkins, treasurer of the Democratic Party of Curry County, said the debate showed him what he already believed.

“I’ll put it plain and simple,” Perkins said. “We have two candidates: one has the desire to do what’s right for our country, and the other, Mr. Trump, is such an entertainer that that’s the only thing he’s concerned about. His stupidity is a disgrace to our society, and that’s all I have to say about it.”