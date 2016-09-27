Lady Cats dominant in 7-0 district victory

Staff report

Senior Jaci Sievers can play wherever she’s needed for the Clovis High girls soccer team.

Sievers has spent most of her time this season as a defender, but has proven herself equally adept at forward. On Tuesday, she contributed two goals and three assists as the Lady Wildcats cruised to a 7-0 District 2-6A victory over Santa Fe High at Leon Williams Stadium.

CHS girls coach Traci Sievers said she started her daughter at a forward position against the Lady Demons, and it paid off.

“We started her at forward today,” Traci Sievers said. “Every game, we kind of just wait and see.”

The Lady Cats (8-3-1, 2-1-0 district) struck in the ninth minute when senior defender Kylee Brooks took a pass from Jaci Sievers and found the net. A couple of minutes later, senior midfielder Dani Rodriguez scored the first of her two goals and Clovis was off and running.

Sievers added both of her goals before halftime and the Lady Cats took a 4-0 margin into the intermission.

Freshman defender Madeline Howalt, Rodriguez and senior forward Alyssa Loya pumped in goals in the final stanza to turn the match into a runaway.

Freshmen Aydan Everett and Sofia Rico each added a pair of assists for the Lady Cats.

“We were working the ball pretty well,” coach Sievers said. “We got lots of corners (eight), and it was good to be able to work on that.”

Senior Hailey Brady had a relatively easy night in goal for Clovis, earning the shutout without having to make a save against the Lady Demons (5-7-1, 0-3-1).

Traci Sievers said the team was able to work on some things during the match, notably on defense.

“We were able to kind of rotate some girls in (on defense) and work on some different sets,” she said.

Clovis is back in action on Saturday with a 3 p.m. district clash against Sandia at Leon Williams Stadium.