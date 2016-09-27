Committee holds off on park additions discussion

By Brooke Finch

Staff Writer

bfinch@cnjonline.com

Three issues promised lively discussion on Monday during the city of Clovis Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee meeting:

• a disc golf course at Goodwin Lakes Park,

• walking trails at Hillcrest Park,

• and a skeet, trap and clay shooting range at Ned Houk Park.

Instead, talks on those action items were called off because a quorum was not present.

Six committee members were absent from the meeting, meaning no action could be taken on any agenda item.

The topics are expected to be discussed instead in November because the next meeting will mainly consist of a tour at Ned Houk Park on Oct. 24.

The committee on Monday instead heard non-action items, including updates on the following:

• The resurfacing of the Aquatics Center pool is complete.

“We’re real happy with the results of the new resurfacing job,” said Parks Director Mark Dayhoff. “It really looks nice.”

• Regarding a Hillcrest Park sign project, the poles have been set and the frame is complete. Dayhoff said he approved the artwork and is waiting on the Clovis sign.

• The new parking lot south of the Hillcrest Zoo is about 75 percent complete, according to Dayhoff. Dayhoff said the parking lot may be finished by mid-week, but he’s not certain it’ll be available for Saturday’s Rocktoberfest event.

• Dayhoff announced Snider Electric is in charge of the lighting project at Hillcrest Park and is expected to start work in the next couple weeks.

• Dayhoff said locations are being considered for the Hillcrest bathroom around the Clovis Youth Soccer Association area.

“The (sewer) lines are quite a ways from that area, so we’re looking at doing a septic tank and running potable water from the zoo,” Dayhoff said. “I’m hoping in the next couple meetings I’ll have a report on the location and cost for that.”

• The committee heard from Clovis’ Model Airplane Drivers Safety (MADS) regarding the club’s new location at Ned Houk Park.

Dayhoff said he received a bid on the runway strip, which would be 200 feet by 50 feet and would cost approximately $40,000.

MADS representative Ken Williamson said they’re considering a more affordable, tar-covered material with longevity of five to seven years, as opposed to asphalt or concrete. The cost is between $8,100 and $10,000, and MADS is looking for something to offset the cost.

City Commissioner Tom Martin said concrete would last longer, so the $40,000 strip might be more cost-effective in the long run.

• Assistant City Manager Claire Burroughes said letters have gone out to different agencies inviting them to the Trek for Trash event, slated for 8 a.m. Oct. 15 at Parks and Recreation at 500 Sycamore.

“We’re getting some good response again this cycle,” Burroughes said. “We usually get a couple of hundred people that come out and help clean up the alleys and pick up trash around the community.”

• The next meeting and a tour is slated for 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at Ned Houk Park.