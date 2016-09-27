Coates trial slated for Friday

Staff report

A jury trial for Anthony Verdell Coates is slated for Friday, following Monday’s jury selection.

Court records show Coates, 50, faces multiple counts of felony charges, including criminal sexual penetration in the first degree (child under 13), criminal sexual contact of a minor in the third degree (child under 13), criminal sexual penetration in the second degree (child 13-18, force or coercion), and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

State of New Mexico v. Anthony V. Coates is set before District Judge Matthew Chandler. Coates is represented by attorney Daniel Salazar, and the state is represented by Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Stover, records show.