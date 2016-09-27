Cats stay perfect in district

Staff report

SANTA FE — Clovis High boys soccer coach Greg Trujillo was thinking “oh, no” when Santa Fe High found the net in the very first minute of Tuesday’s District 2-6A matchup.

The Wildcats, though, were able to overcome a relatively sluggish start and rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Demons remain perfect in district play.

Senior Alejandro Medina assisted on the final three goals for the Cats (7-5, 3-0 district), including the go-ahead goal by junior Victor Mendoza with about 12 minutes left and an insurance tally by sophomore Elias Ortega near the end.

“We started out pretty slow,” Trujillo said. “We gave up that early goal, and I thought it was maybe going to be one of those days.”

Junior midfielder Jared Garcia tied it in the ninth minute, only to see the Demons (5-7-1, 0-3-0) regain the lead a few minutes late. Medina, though, found sophomore forward Javier Todd for the equalizer late in the half.

When play resumed, Trujillo said, the Cats were generally in control, although it took them a while to find the net.

“We had control of the game,” Trujillo said of the second half. “They didn’t challenge us much in the second half. We kind of settled in and played pretty well.”

The Cats will try to make it four in a row in district play in a 1 p.m. match on Saturday at Sandia. If they can get by that one, they’ll take on Eldorado for the district lead next Tuesday at Leon Williams Stadium.

“If we can come out of there with a win or a tie, I think I’ll start feeling a little better,” Trujillo said.