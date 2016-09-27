Appeal filed in former jail admin’s lawsuit

Staff report

An appeal seeking a new trial and judgment as a matter of law have been filed regarding a former Curry County Detention Center administrator’s lawsuit.

The district court case resulted in a judge ruling Gerry Billy was owed more than $200,000 in back pay.

According to documents recently filed with the Ninth Judicial District Court Clerk’s office, attorneys Bryan Evans and Barbara Evans entered the motion with the New Mexico Court of Appeals and requested a new trial on behalf of the Curry County Commission, which served as the defendant in the case.

According to court records, the motion for a new trial stems from the defendant’s assertion one of the plaintiff’s witnesses provided false testimony.

In August, Fifth District Judge William Shoobridge issued the order calling for double back pay with interest for Billy, who was let go as administrator Jan. 8, 2012, in a 4-1 vote by the Curry County Commission.

Billy sued the commission, alleging violations of the Whistleblower Protection Act, and was awarded $87,360.13 in back pay. The doubling of that pay plus more than $30,000 in interest calculated since the date of the commission vote are provisions of the Whistleblower Protection Act.