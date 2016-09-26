School board likely to work toward bond renewal

Staff report

The Clovis Municipal Schools Board of Education is expected to take the first step toward asking voters to renew $20 million in general obligation bonds next year.

During its 5:30 p.m. meeting today, the board will introduce a resolution for a Feb. 7 election to renew bonds for six years at a rate of about $67 in property tax for a $100,000 home.

Two school board positions will also be on the ballot — District 1, currently held by Kyle Snider, and District 2, currently held by Cindy Osburn.

Voting would take place at Colonial Park Golf Course, the Youth Recreation Building, Roy Walker Community Center, Trinity United Methodist Church, North Plains Mall and the Curry County Administrative Complex.

Early voting would take place Jan. 10-Feb. 3 at the county administration building.

Other agenda items for today’s meeting include:

• Consideration of a request for proposal for speech pathology services.

• Curricula revisions for college prep mathematics and real life mathematics.

• Revisions to the school attendance zone map.

• Consideration to accept a pair of donated scoreboards.

• Consideration of an administration salary schedule for the 2016-17 year.

• A $300 petty cash request for a Zia Elementary School carnival on Oct. 12.