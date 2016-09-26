Police blotter — Sept. 27

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:

Friday

• 10:02 a.m.: Larceny up to $500, 1200 block of Sycamore Street.

• 11:01 a.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 900 block of Mora Street.

• 11:15 a.m.: Failure to appear (misdemeanor), 1600 block of North Prince Street.

• 12:48 p.m.: Failure to yield intersection, Sixth and Lea streets.

• 2:51 p.m.: Improper turn, 1900 block of North Thornton Street.

• 3:08 p.m.: Public affray, 1400 block of Cameo Street.

• 6:47 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 1800 block of St Andrews Drive.

• 8:18 p.m.: Driving under the influence, aggravated, Manana Boulevard and Main Street.

• 8:48 p.m.: Contempt of court, 200 block of Pinon Street.

• 9:39 p.m.: Shoplifting, 2100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard.

• 8:45 p.m.: Battery on a household member, 200 block of West 10th Street.

• 11:10 p.m.: Battery, 1200 block of Pecos Street.



Saturday

• 12:06 a.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 1200 block of West Seventh Street.

• 1:37 a.m.: Leaving scene of crash with property damage, 2100 block of West 21st Street.

• 2:47 a.m.: Driving under the influence, Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard.

• 9:37 a.m.: Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, 1000 block of Chase Meadow Lane.

• 10:11 a.m.: Battery on a household member, 1300 block of Reid Street.

• 10:23 a.m.: Failure to appear, 2600 block of Mabry Drive.

• 10:37 a.m.: Runaway, 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard.

• 10:42 a.m.: Animal bite, North Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard.

• 11:07 a.m.: Failure to appear (misdemeanor), 11th and Lea streets.

• 11:11 a.m.: Animal bite, North Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard.

• 2:10 p.m.: Embezzlement ($500-$2,500), 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard.

• 4:04 p.m.: Battery, 1600 block of Echols Avenue.

• 6:02 p.m.: Failure to yield intersection, Prince Street and Manana Boulevard.

• 6:27 p.m.: Reckless driving, 1200 block of North Oak Street.

• 7:32 p.m.: Failure to appear (misdemeanor), 1500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard.

Sunday

• 9:22 a.m.: Criminal trespass, 1100 block of Connelly Street.

• 10:29 a.m.: Obedience to traffic control device, 21st and Main streets.

• 12:53 p.m.: Larceny over $500, 500 block of North Hull Street.

• 2:24 p.m.: Following too close, 2600 block of North Prince Street.

• 2:27 p.m.: Failure to appear (felony), 900 block of Mitchell Street.

• 2:35 p.m.: Dogs and cats running at large, Fifth and Ash streets.

• 2:52 p.m.: Leaving scene of crash with property damage, block of South of Prince Street and Commerce Way.

• 3:18 p.m.: Failure to appear (misdemeanor), 800 block of Connelly Street.

• 9:39 p.m.: Failure to appear (felony), 900 block of Mitchell Street.

Jail log

The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Friday through Sunday:

• Matthew Cruz, 32, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (refusal), failure to have operating tail lamps, failure to maintain traffic lane, open container, expired registration plate, no insurance.

• Deborah Hoffman, 50, shoplifting ($100 or less).

• Marissa Yanez, 26, contempt of court.

• Isaiah J. Torres, 21, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (.08 or above), concealing identity, driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Timothy Sullivan, 28, out of state fugitive, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, shoplifting ($100 or less).

• Karen Sullivan, 36, out of state fugitive, contempt of court.

• Juan Carlos Mendoza, 23, driving while the influence of liqour (impaired) (first offense), open container, no driver’s license.

• Roberta Jones, 57, warrant failure to appear.

• Jesus Anaya, 22, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, shoplifting ($@50 or less).

• Fernando Lopez, 25, aggravated battery on a household member (third offense).

• Caysie Johnson, 42, criminal trespass, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Vivan Marie Carrillo, 46, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.

• Raymond Norris, 25, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (.16 or above), failure to maintain traffic lane.

• Stephanie Quintana, 23, shoplifting ($100 or less).

• Christina Snell-Parsons, 42, shoplifting -not more than $250, criminal trespass, probation violation.

• Maria Silva, 30, contempt of court, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge, dangerous drugs, conditions for sale, concealing identity.

• Misty Maldonado, 37, failure to appear at time and place stated in citation, theft of identity.

• Sulimiroslava Ibave, 33, shoplifting ($250 or less), tampering with evidence (misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting ($250 or less).

• Shallymar Danyelle Cook, 25, possession of a controlled substance (felony-narcotic drug), possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joseph Sandoval-Gallegos, 23, shoplifting ($250 or less).

The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Friday through Sunday:

• Bryson Mykel Campos, 23.

• Matthew Cruz, 32.

• Deborah Hoffman, 50.

• Isaiah J. Torres, 21.

• Juan Carlos Mendoza, 23.

• Fernando Lopez, 25.

• Raymond Norris, 25.

— Compiled by CNJ staff