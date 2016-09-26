Events calendar — Sept. 27

Today

Afterschool S.T.E.A.M. — 4:30 p.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

United Blood Services- Blood Drive — 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

ENMRSH Inc., 2700 E. Seventh St., Clovis.

Information: 575-625-9743

Wednesday

Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

United Blood Services- Blood Drive — Noon-3 p.m.

ENMU BSU Christian Challenge, 1307 S. Avenue K., Portales.

Information: 575-625-9743

Thursday

Preschool Storytime — 6 p.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Tween Programs — 4:30 p.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Saturday

Tour de Taco — 8 a.m.

Taco Box, 136 W. 21st St., Clovis.

Northern Curry County Old Timers Day — 1 p.m.

Broadview Nazarene Church, Broadview.

Information: 575-791-5296

2nd Annual Bowl-A-Thon — Noon

Mainline Bowling, 120 Maple St., Clovis.

Information: 575-218-5095

Ongoing

Artist of the Month — Amy Armenta, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840

Artist of the Month for October — Bob and Regina Dart, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840

The events calendar is a daily listing of area events. To place an item on the calendar, call the newsroom at 575-763-6991 or e-mail: cmondragon@cnjonline.com