CNJ earns top honors from New Mexico Press Association

SANTA ANA PUEBLO — The Clovis News Journal on Saturday picked up 17 individual awards in addition to the top prize — general excellence — from the New Mexico Press Association.

CNJ won the general excellence award in Class II, competing against papers from across the state that have a circulation less than 11,000.

Staff won nine individual first-place awards. Eight different staff members received individual honors, including graphic designers Ethan Lewis and Marty Williamson who scored three each.

The annual contest was judged by the Utah Press Association.

Here are CNJ winners and runners-up:

General excellence

Staff

Best news coverage

Staff

Editorial

2. David Stevens, Curry County thumbs nose at transparency, again

Sports writing

Brittney Cannon, Hall of fame inductee shares roping memories

Sports column

Kevin Wilson, Best, worst found on football field

Obituary news

David Stevens, History maker

General news photo

Tony Bullocks, Thunderbirds Soar

Sports photo

Tony Bullocks, In Training

Design and typography

Staff

Auto advertisement

Ethan Lewis, Bender GM Ethan Lewis, 2016 Silverado

Real estate advertisement

Marty Williamson, Summer is Here Marty Williamson, Remax

Retail advertisemen

2. Ethan Lewis, Private Moments

Classified ad section

Staff

Community/newspaper event advertisement

Marty Williamson, Busy Family Meals

Shared/signature page

Brittney Parks, Labor Day Franki Baca, Go Wildcats