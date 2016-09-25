CNJ earns top honors from New Mexico Press Association

SANTA ANA PUEBLO — The Clovis News Journal on Saturday picked up 17 individual awards in addition to the top prize — general excellence — from the New Mexico Press Association.
CNJ won the general excellence award in Class II, competing against papers from across the state that have a circulation less than 11,000.
Staff won nine individual first-place awards. Eight different staff members received individual honors, including graphic designers Ethan Lewis and Marty Williamson who scored three each.
The annual contest was judged by the Utah Press Association.
Here are CNJ winners and runners-up:
General excellence
- Staff
Best news coverage
- Staff
Editorial
2. David Stevens, Curry County thumbs nose at transparency, again
Sports writing
- Brittney Cannon, Hall of fame inductee shares roping memories
Sports column
- Kevin Wilson, Best, worst found on football field
Obituary news
- David Stevens, History maker
General news photo
- Tony Bullocks, Thunderbirds Soar
Sports photo
- Tony Bullocks, In Training
Design and typography
- Staff
Auto advertisement
- Ethan Lewis, Bender GM
- Ethan Lewis, 2016 Silverado
Real estate advertisement
- Marty Williamson, Summer is Here
- Marty Williamson, Remax
Retail advertisemen
2. Ethan Lewis, Private Moments
Classified ad section
- Staff
Community/newspaper event advertisement
- Marty Williamson, Busy Family Meals
Shared/signature page
- Brittney Parks, Labor Day
- Franki Baca, Go Wildcats