CNJ earns top honors from New Mexico Press Association

September 25, 2016

SANTA ANA PUEBLO — The Clovis News Journal on Saturday picked up 17 individual awards in addition to the top prize — general excellence — from the New Mexico Press Association.

CNJ won the general excellence award in Class II, competing against papers from across the state that have a circulation less than 11,000.

Staff won nine individual first-place awards. Eight different staff members received individual honors, including graphic designers Ethan Lewis and Marty Williamson who scored three each.

The annual contest was judged by the Utah Press Association.

 Here are CNJ winners and runners-up:

General excellence

  1. Staff

Best news coverage

  1. Staff

Editorial

2. David Stevens, Curry County thumbs nose at transparency, again

Sports writing

  1. Brittney Cannon, Hall of fame inductee shares roping memories

Sports column

  1. Kevin Wilson, Best, worst found on football field

Obituary news

  1. David Stevens, History maker

General news photo

  1. Tony Bullocks, Thunderbirds Soar

Sports photo

  1. Tony Bullocks, In Training

Design and typography

  1. Staff

Auto advertisement

  1. Ethan Lewis, Bender GM
  2. Ethan Lewis, 2016 Silverado

Real estate advertisement

  1. Marty Williamson, Summer is Here
  2. Marty Williamson, Remax

Retail advertisemen

2. Ethan Lewis, Private Moments

Classified ad section

  1. Staff

Community/newspaper event advertisement

  1. Marty Williamson, Busy Family Meals

Shared/signature page

  1. Brittney Parks, Labor Day
  2. Franki Baca, Go Wildcats
