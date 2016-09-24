Hounds notch win at Angelo

Staff report

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Junior Kamal Cass rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and Eastern New Mexico University withstood Angelo State’s fourth-quarter flurry to secure a 25-14 Lone Star Conference win on Saturday night.

ENMU (2-2, 2-1 LSC), which fell behind 35-0 in last week’s loss to No. 6 Texas A&M-Commerce, pulled a 180 by jumping out to a 25-0 lead at the half by taking advantage of a pair of Jake Faber interceptions.

The first one came on the opening play of the second quarter. With ENMU already up 7-0 on a 3-yard-run by Cass with 44 seconds left in the first period, Desmond Blue returned a pick 15 yards to the Rams’ 22.

The Hounds called seven rushes, the final one a 2-yard score by Cass.

The Greyhounds took their momentum into the second half, when Cory Harris returned an interception 21 yards to the ASU 49, and the offense struck immediately with Aaron Johnson catching a 39-yard bomb from Leondre Williams.

Logan freshman Wyatt Strand scored on a rush from 10 yards out on the next play.

Eastern also scored in the second half off a 31-yard field goal by Hale.

The Rams (1-3, 0-2) didn’t get on the board until early in the final stanza, when Carsen Cook found Jeremiah Barnes on an 11-yard pass to end a nine-play drive.

After recovering a Strand fumble with 4:44 to go, Angelo State inched closer late with a 12-play, 66-yard drive that went to fourth down three times and ended with a 30-yard touchdown reception for Ricky Pelzer.

The Greyhounds snuffed out any Rams comeback hopes when Kolter West recovered the onside kick. Cass rushed for 15 yards on third-and-4 to set up the victory formation.

The Greyhounds were outgained 351-308 and racked up more penalty yards (85-74), but dominated time of possession (36:36-23:24).

Eastern is back in action at home on Saturday, when it faces LSC rival West Texas A&M in the Wagon Wheel game.