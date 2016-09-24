ENMU ROUNDUP: Hounds defeat Cameron

Staff report

PORTALES — After a heartbreaking five-set loss to Midwestern State on Thursday, the Eastern New Mexico University volleyball team bounced back with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18 Lone Star Conference victory over Cameron on Saturday night at Greyhound Arena.

Senior outside hitter Lauren Frye led the team with 28 kills, tying a career high, while junior Brooklyn Biel and senior Courtney Lawson with 17 and 10 kills, respectively.

Another career milestone made during the match was junior libero Andrea Aguilar of Clovis reaching 1,000 career digs. The Clovis native had missed the last few ENMU matches due to injury, but in her return posted 17 digs and played in all four sets.

“I think just for me it’s a big accomplishment, but I could never have done it without them (her team),” said Aguilar. “For myself, I was getting kind of anxious because I felt the longer I was sitting out the more I was hurting my team. But I was comfortable and let go of the little anxiety really quick.”

ENMU improved to 6-7 (1-2 LSC) while dropping the Aggies to 2-11 (0-5).

The Hounds wrap up their four-match homestand on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. battle against Western New Mexico.

Men’s soccer — At Laredo, Texas, Texas A&M International held ENMU to just one shot on goal in the match and the Dustdevils registered a 4-0 Heartland Conference victory over the Greyhounds on Saturday.

Yair Hernandez scored in the 31st minute to give International (3-4, 2-2 Heartland) a 1-0 halftime lead. The Dustdevils broke the contest open with a pair of goals in the final 20 minutes.

The next outing for the Hounds (2-4-1, 1-3-1) will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday when they host Texas-Permian Basin at Greyhound Field.