CHS SOCCER: Cats hold off Monarchs

Saturday’s result against Manzano left Clovis High boys soccer coach Greg Trujillo wondering who those imposters were two nights earlier.

Coming off a surprising loss on Thursday to New Mexico Military, the Wildcats bounced back with a solid performance against Manzano in posting a 2-1 victory at Leon Williams Stadium, putting the Wildcats in relatively good shape in District 2-6A.

Clovis (6-5, 2-0 district), which won for the fourth time in four outings this season against Albuquerque schools, opened district play with a win over Eldorado on Tuesday. The Cats will now try to make it three in a row in the district on Tuesday at Santa Fe High.

In between, though, was the puzzling 2-0 loss to NMMI at the Yucca soccer field.

“We’re like the Jekyll and Hyde of soccer,” Trujillo said. “I don’t know what happened against NMMI. But we played better today. Thursday was mind-boggling because we had plenty of opportunities and couldn’t convert.”

All the action, at least on offense, came in about a six-minute span of the first half on Saturday. The Cats took a 2-0 lead when sophomore forward Kade Jones took advantage of goalkeeper Toby McCoy’s slip and shot into a wide-open net, and about three minutes later senior forward Michael Bodine converted a penalty kick from just outside the box.

Manzano (2-8, 0-2), a team which doesn’t score a lot, suddenly got back into it though when freshman midfielder Jacob Duran broke down the left side and slipped a shot past CHS keeper Spencer Rollins.

That was it, though. Neither team had a lot of opportunities the rest of the way and the Cats held on.

Monarchs coach Jerry Duran, whose team had to forfeit a win and a tie earlier this year due to an ineligible player, knew his team’s work was cut out after it got behind.

Manzano has some quickness on its team, and that seemed to bother the Cats at times.

“We like to play more of a possession style, and we rely on our counterattack,” he said. “We pride ourselves on our defense.”

Trujillo said the Cats had junior midfielder Jared Garcia (broken wrist) available for the first time this season, and he made a difference.

“He helped us control the midfield a little more,” Trujillo said.

Clovis girls 6, Manzano 1 — At Albuquerque, the Lady Cats opened a 4-1 halftime lead and cruised to their first district win by beating the Monarchs.

Freshman defender Madeline Howalt, freshman midfielder Sofia Rico and senior midfielders Dani Rodriguez and Mariah Griego each had a goal and an assists for Clovis (7-3-1, 1-1-0). Senior defender Jaci Sievers and Griego scored about three minutes apart to break a 1-1 tie late in the half.

After Howalt scored in the 13th minute, the Monarchs (4-5-0, 0-2-0) tied it about a minute later on a goal by sophomore forward Jennifer Fisk.

CHS outshot Manzano 14-5 in the match. Senior goalkeeper Hailey Brady had four saves for the Lady Cats.

Clovis hosts Santa Fe High in its first home district match on Tuesday.