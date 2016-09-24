Cats third, Lady Cats fifth in Santa Fe meet

Staff report

SANTA FE — Clovis High’s cross country teams faced a challenging course and some out-of-the-ordinary competition in Saturday’s Santa Fe High Invitational, with the boys finishing third in the meet and the girls fifth.

Defending Class 6A state champion Hobbs cruised to the boys’ team title with 32 points, followed by St. Michael’s at 68 and the Wildcats at 70. Taos dominated on the girls’ side, tallying 34 points to 109 for Pojoaque, with the Lady Wildcats coming in at 129.

CHS coach Mark Bussen wasn’t disappointed with the showing, saying the Cats and Lady Cats are both making strides in the right direction.

“It was a pretty challenging course,” he said. “Both teams did a lot better with moving up this week.

“We beat some good teams, and I feel like we competed pretty well.”

Sophomore Jon Fuentes led the Cats over the three-mile course, running a time of 16 minutes, 30 seconds. Fellow sophomore Bailey Goodgame was 12th in 16:37.

Hobbs’ Andrew Vosques was the individual winner in 15:13.

For the girls, junior Kelsey McNaughton led CHS with a time of 19:06 for third place — just six seconds behind winner Cora Conway of Taos.

“I feel like we’re getting better, but there are still areas where we can improve,” Bussen said.

Clovis squads are idle until Oct. 6 when they compete in the Odessa High Invitational, set for a 3 p.m. (MDT) start.