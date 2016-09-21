Texas cyclists ride against cancer

By Kevin Wilson

Managing Editor

kwilson@cnjonline.com

A group of bicyclists made a stop in Clovis on Wednesday with a pair of messages. Any message is easier if you can share it over a beer, and don’t fear the finger.

Riders from Austin, Texas-based 1,400 Miles made Clovis an overnight resting point for their trip to Denver. The non-profit does the annual ride with a goal of getting 1,400 men tested for prostate cancer.

Davis Tucker, the founder of 1,400 Miles and director of an Austin brewery, said he started the ride in honor of Don Thompson, his head of brewing operations. Thompson beat prostate cancer, but lives with daily repercussions Tucker wants others to avoid.

“There’s so much unnecessary suffering,” Tucker said, “because guys don’t get ahead of it.”

A check for prostate cancer, Tucker said, is a quick procedure that requires a blood test and the digital rectal exam — nothing to do with a computer, he jokes.

The DRE is not a fun test, Tucker said, which is why he said 75 percent of men take the test because a family member persuaded them to do it. The test, he said, takes less time than hearing a radio public service announcement about the subject.

The riders are bonded in their love of craft beers. All five of the riders on this year’s trip work in the craft beer industry, which has a customer base that is largely in the target age range to need the exams — normally 50 years, though sometimes it’s suggested for men in their 40s.

“I’m an avid bicyclist, and I’ve always believed in the power of beer to tell a story,” said Josh Hare, a three-time rider and bar owner in Austin. “Having the opportunity to do that, and have the bicycle become a component of that, is what drew me.”

The arrival in Denver is timed around the Great American Beer Festival, and stops frequently are centered around local craft brewers — both to get men to have conversations on prostate cancer they may not otherwise get, and the riders can get a post-ride brew they might not otherwise get.

“My stuff never leaves Austin,” Tucker noted.

The team left from Lubbock on Wednesday and plans to hit Santa Rosa and Santa Fe the next two evenings. The bikers travel around 100 miles in a day, Tucker said, and Clovis is near the state border and has many lodging options for the riders and support staff.

Staff includes a traveling mechanic for the bicycles and a massage therapist whose time was donated by her Austin clinic.

Each participating rider in the 1,400 must raise $8,000 to do the ride. Hare fundraises throughout the year at his bar, and frequently seeks donated items for raffles.

Much of the money does go back to promotional work, but Tucker said proceeds are donated to Pints for Prostates and the Prostate Conditions Education Council. The PCEC partnership helps defray exam costs.

The ride is in its fourth year, with Tucker starting the effort with a solo ride in 2013, and includes a pair of one-day community rides of varying distances.