Police blotter — Sept. 22

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:

Tuesday

• 1:03 a.m.: Possession of marijuana, Davis and 13th streets.

• 7:06 a.m.: Careless driving, Hondo Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• 8:15 a.m.: Following too close, 14th and Main streets.

• 8:42 a.m.: Battery, 1400 block of Cameo Street.

• 9:30 a.m.: Failure to appear (felony), 300 block of North Connelly Street.

• 9:54 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle, 1700 block of Erinn Place.

• 1:05 p.m.: Fraud ($500-$2,500 felony).

• 1:32 p.m.: Lost property, 300 block of North Connelly Street.

• 1:46 p.m.: Concealing identity, 400 block Schepps Boulevard.

• 1:52 p.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 1500 block of Mabry Drive.

• 2:07 p.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, 200 block of West 10th Street.

• 2:23 p.m.: Public affray, 1500 block of Sycamore Street.

• 2:24 p.m.: Driving on suspension/revocation, Seventh and Mitchell streets.

• 2:40 p.m.: Possession with intent to traffic meth.

• 4:30 p.m.: Concealing identity, Purdue and Reid streets.

• 9:22 p.m.: Driving under the influence, aggravated, Pile and Seventh streets.

• 9:53 p.m.: Failure to comply with conditions of release, 2100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Jail log

The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday:

• Kimberly Brown, 52, driving under the influence of liquor (impaired) (first offense).

• Matthew Sena, 32, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (.16 or above), open container, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance.

• Emma Luna, 46, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a felony charge.

• Anthony Lucero, 21, driving on suspended or revoked license, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

• Derek L. Hunker, 24, trafficking controlled substances (distribution) (narcotic or meth) (second offense), possession of marijuana or synthetic (one ounce or less) (first offense).

• Qualion Pigrum, 32, concealing identity.

• Catherine Faye Sprayberry, 34, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.

• Jacqueline Ford, 29, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence (misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor), shoplifting ($250 or less).

• Tabiyus Butler, 23, concealing identity, distribution of marijuana.

• Roy Barela, 54, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding (over 16-20), no driver’s license.

• Brandon Brooks, 25, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (.16 or above), no insurance, evidence of registration, failure to obey traffic laws.

The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday:

• Terrill Smolar, 24.

• Xavier Loving, 23.

• Kenneth Hogue, 35.

• Reuben Perez, 28.

• Thomas Norris, 38.

• Kimberly Brown, 52.

• Emma Luna, 46.

• Anthony Lucero, 21.

• Jacqueline Ford, 29.

— Compiled by CNJ staff