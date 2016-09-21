Opinion: Local devotes life to caregiving

By Betty Williamson

Smokey Ball may be one of the most recognizable figures in Roosevelt County. Highly visible in his trademark blue overalls, tinted glasses, beard, and ever-present cap, he’s rarely without a story, and he’s rarely alone.

A lot of us have eaten produce from Smokey’s gardens over the years, and been privy to his tall tales, but over and above his legendary green thumb and gift for gab, Smokey has a heart of service for others. For the last 15 years, he’s been a personal caregiver, and for the past four years he’s been a Senior Companion through the program based at Portales’ Community Service Center.

Victoria Gonzales, director of the Senior Companion program for both Portales and Clovis, said they were paid a site visit this summer by some officials who oversee their grant money. The visitors asked to meet with people involved in her programs and she immediately thought of Smokey.

“What he does is amazing,” Victoria said. While the Senior Companion program pays a small stipend for active seniors (anyone 55 and older) to spend three to four hours a day helping other seniors who need assistance, Smokey puts in long days — typically dawn to night-time — caring for an elderly man we’ll call Mr. G, while always remaining on the lookout for anyone he might encounter along the way who needs a helping hand.

“He doesn’t get paid for all that time,” Victoria said. “He devotes his life to care-giving.”

Smokey said when he was informed of the site visit, Victoria told him the officials wanted some of the local Senior Companions to describe their work. “The best way I could do that was this poem I wrote,” Smokey said.

His poem reads in part:

“We fix them food, wash the dishes, clean the kitchen, and hope they like what we fix. We are there because we care.

“We clean up their mistakes to make things better. We give them a shower; help them get on clean clothes, socks, and shoes. They are thankful to have their dignity back, and just be theirselves. We are there because we care.

“When the relatives do not come or are always wanting money, we cheer them up with care and ice cream. Because we care we are there.

“Because someday when in my life I will need help, I hope there is someone who says they will be there because they care.”

At 65, Smokey says he has no plans to give up his caregiving duties to Mr. G or to any of the other people he reaches out to each day, whether it is to carry a tray of food at the Senior Meal Site, or to help roll up a garden hose for an elderly neighbor.

“I don’t feel as good as I used to,” Smokey says, “but I still want to help.”

