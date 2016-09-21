Opinion: Highland aiming for student growth

By Cindy Kleyn-Kennedy

Education columnist

In this age of data-driven activity in education, all of our school sites work on specific goals and objectives, based upon what the student data reveal. Schools have detailed plans of action — specific and measurable — but, generally, all include improvement of reading and math skills along with increased parent involvement.

Highland Elementary is now in its second year with Principal Brenda Benfield at the helm. She recently sat down with us to share news of Highland.

In addition to focused classroom instruction, other events are planned to support the school’s goals. “Family Math Night,” for example, is planned for November. One of its goals is to guide parents in fun math activities they can do with their children at home to reinforce student math skills. This includes actual packets of materials assembled by Highland educators to send home for this purpose.

“Story Slam” has been a popular event in the past and will continue again this year. The day begins with a parent appreciation breakfast to kick things off. For “Story Slam,” students have written their own pieces — whether a story or poem, which they then “perform” for their class, with parents rotating from class to class to listen.

To address writing skills an activity called, the “Traveling Writing Board” was conceived. With the entire school involved, the process begins in kindergarten classes, where students come up with a topic and begin a story. The story then travels to first grade classrooms, progressively working its way up grade levels, gaining in complexity and substance, addressing the specific educational standards at each level, until completed by the fifth graders. The event culminates in an assembly for the whole school with a focus related to the story. Last year’s, for example, involved animal experts from the zoo with a great presentation for students, all of whom had participated in creating the story.

Benfield continued, “We have also begun doing targeted interventions in the library and in both computer labs before school. So many students come to school early and, rather than sit in the gym waiting for the bell, students go to one of the computer labs or the library to work on whatever it is they need academically.” This provides a productive use of time, which the students themselves prefer.

I’ve come to wonder: How educators manage to do all the things they do is one of the mysteries of the universe.

Cindy Kleyn-Kennedy is the Instructional Technology Coordinator for the Clovis Municipal Schools and can be reached at cindy.kleynkennedy@clovis-schools.org