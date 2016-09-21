Meetings watch: Clovis City Commission

The Clovis City Commission will meet 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

Agenda items include:

• A proclamation declaring Thursday as “Bobby Sandoval Day.”

A 3:30 p.m. reception is scheduled for outgoing Commissioner Sandoval. It is the last scheduled meeting for Sandoval, who will officially resign Sept. 30. Sandoval, first appointed to the position following the death of Robert Moreno, won election for the remainder of the term in 2004 and was re-elected three times.

The Clovis City Commission will have until Oct. 30 to replace Sandoval, according to the city charter. The commission will also talk during the meeting on the process by which it will fill the vacant seat.

• Airport ground lease agreements with 1031 Services Corp. and 4-S Aviation.

• An operating agreement between the Curry Resident Senior Meals Association (CRSMA) and the City of Clovis.

• A hearing for a liquor license transfer from Pat’s Lounge to Blazin Wings, Inc., located at 3501 N. Prince. The spot is the future location for a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise.

• Requested approval to create the 2017 New Mexico Municipal League Annual

Conference Committee.

• Revenue Review Committee recommendations.

• Updates on the city’s See-Click-Fix app and the recent Municipal Officials Leadership Institute.

• The monthly investment report.

— Compiled by Staff Writer Douglas Clark