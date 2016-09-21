Fishing report — Sept. 22

This fishing report, provided by Bill Dunn and the Department of Game and Fish, has been generated from the best information available from area officers and anglers. Conditions encountered after the report is compiled may differ, as stream, lake and weather conditions alter fish and angler activities.

Ute Lake: Fishing slow to fair using bottom bouncer night crawler rigs and grubs for walleye. The fish were scattered between 15 and 28 feet. Fishing for white bass slowed considerably over the past week. Fishing for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass was slow to fair using crank baits, spinner baits and top water lures. We had no other reports. The surface water temp was in the mid 50s.

Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing was fair to good using crank baits, top water lures, jigging spoons, swim baits and curly tail grubs for white bass. Fishing was fair using top water lures, swim baits, senkos, jigs, creature baits and crank baits for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Fishing was good using liver, crawdads and shad for catfish. We had no other reports. The surface water temp was in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande: Stream flow below Elephant Butte Monday morning was 0.00 cfs. Fishing was good to excellent using worms and liver for catfish. Fishing was slow to fair using grubs and minnows for white bass. We had no other reports.

Southeast

Alto Lake: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Bataan Lake: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Black River: Stream flow above Malaga on Monday was 13 cfs. Fishing was slow for all species.

Blue Hole Park Pond: Fishing was fair using night crawlers and hotdogs for catfish. We had no other reports.

Bonito Lake: Closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake: Fishing was slow but there were a few catfish caught by anglers using chicken liver, beef liver and homemade dough bait.

Bottomless Lakes: Fishing was slow for all species.

Brantley Lake: Anglers are required to catch and release all fish here as high levels of pesticides have been found in some fish. Fishing was fair to good using buzz baits, crank baits, senkos, tubes and creature baits for largemouth bass. Fishing was very good using crank baits, jerk baits, Kastmasters, top water lures and grubs for white bass.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake: Fishing was fair using night crawlers and homemade dip baits for catfish.

El Rito Creek: Fishing was fair to good using Pistol Petes, worms, salmon eggs and PowerBait for trout. Fishing was slow to fair using worms for catfish. We had no other reports.

Eunice Lake: Fishing was slow to fair using liver and hotdogs for catfish. We had no other reports.

Green Meadow Lake: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Greene Acres Lake: Fishing was fair using homemade dough bait, worms and hotdogs for catfish. We had no other reports.

Grindstone Reservoir: Fishing was fair to good using worms, PowerBait and salmon eggs for trout. We had no other reports.

Jal Lake: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Van: We had no reports from anglers this week.

Oasis Park Lake: Fishing was fair to good using chicken liver, hot dog and worms for catfish. We had no other reports.

Pecos River: Stream flow below Sumner Lake as of Monday morning was 98 cfs. Fishing was fair using worms for catfish. We had no other reports.

Perch Lake: Fishing was fair using hotdogs and worms for catfish. We had no other reports.

Ruidoso River: Stream flow at Hollywood on Monday was 9 cfs. We had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Rosa Lake: Fishing was slow for all species. Fishing pressure was light.

Sumner Lake: Fishing was slow for all species. There were a few bass caught by anglers using jigs, tubes and worms.