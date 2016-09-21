Events calendar — Sept. 22

Thursday

Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Farewell Reception to honor city Commissioner Robert “Bobby” Sandoval — 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Clovis-Carver Public Library, north annex, 701 N. Main St., Clovis.

Information: 575-769-7828

Friday

United Blood Services: Blood Drive — Noon

Clovis-Carver Public Library, 701 N. Main St., Clovis.

Information: 575-625-9743

Hoops for Water — 9 a.m.

Entry fee: $150. Register at currycountywatercoop.com

Clovis Community College, south east parking lot, 417 Schepps Blvd., Clovis.

Information: 505-804-0714

Attorney General OMA and IPRA Training — 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

RSVP: roadshows@nmag.gov.

Memorial building, 200 E. Seventh St., Portales.

Information: 505-827-6070

Saturday

Entrepreneur Expo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Clovis Civic Center, 801 Schepps Blvd., Clovis.

Information: 575-935-5000

CCC Cultural Arts Series: Mike Super-Magic and Illusion — 7 p.m.

Marshall Auditorium, 100 Commerce Way., Clovis.

Good Samaritan Inc. Block Party 2016 — 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Seventh and Wallace streets, Clovis.

Information: 575-219-2670

Hoops for Water — 9 a.m.

Entry fee: $150. Register at currycountywatercoop.com

Clovis Community College, south east parking lot, 417 Schepps Blvd., Clovis.

Information: 505-804-0714

Tuesday

Afterschool S.T.E.A.M. — 4:30 p.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

United Blood Services- Blood Drive — 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

ENMRSH Inc., 2700 E. Seventh St., Clovis.

Information: 575-625-9743

Wednesday

Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

United Blood Services- Blood Drive — Noon-3 p.m.

ENMU BSU Christian Challenge, 1307 S. Avenue K., Portales.

Information: 575-625-9743

Ongoing

Artist of the Month — Amy Armenta, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840

