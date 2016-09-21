CCC ranked among top community colleges

By Douglas Clark

Clovis Community College is ranked among America’s top community colleges, according to the personal finance website WalletHub, which charts the school at No. 43 on its 2016 Best Community Colleges list.

“I first heard about it from a colleague at another institution,” Clovis Community College President Becky Rowley said. “I looked through it carefully at the time and we’re really pleased to be rated as highly as we are. We feel really good about it.”

In order to determine the nation’s best community colleges, WalletHub officials said analysts compared 821 institutions across three key dimensions: Cost and financing, education outcomes and career outcomes, using 12 metrics.

Officials said each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the best community college, followed by a calculation of overall scores for each state using the weighted average across all metrics, which was then used to construct the final ranking.

Clovis Community College garnered a score of 56.04 while New York City’s Helene Fuld College of Nursing received top honors with a score of 69.88. CCC ranked 97th in cost and financing, 74th in education outcomes and 364th in career outcomes.

“They looked at three broad areas, which correspond to the broad areas most federal accountability programs ask us to look at and we’re evaluated according to these same criteria,” said Rowley, who referenced a student in-district pays $468 in tuition and $120 in fees for a 13 to 18 credit hours class load.

“One of the most obvious things from a student perspective, sometimes, is that our tuition is low. Community college tuition is generally lower than four-year colleges, but we’re lower than a lot of the community colleges in our state. We have worked very hard to keep our tuition low, we have a very strong financial aid department and our Foundation has been very active in generating funds for student scholarships.”

Rowley said the school’s 15 to 1 student-instructor ratio helps foster a family atmosphere with an eye toward student success and a strong support system also contributed to the ranking.

“Our faculty has been tasked with really working to help students to persist from semester to semester, from year to year to get a degree,” she said. “And that means they are willing to do a lot of extra things like helping students outside of class, working with students when they have life circumstances that may threaten to derail them from goals. We also have tutoring services and a writing center that are free for our students, so that they can get any help they may need if they’re struggling academically. Case management services are available to connect students with community resources for needs beyond classroom. We want to put our students in position to succeed.”

Here are metrics used to compile WalletHub’s Best Community Colleges list:

Cost and financing

• Cost of in-state tuition and fees

• Availability of grants — Calculated by dividing the total amount of state and local aid by the total amount of federal aid (grants).

• Cost per student — Measures per-pupil spending by the school.

• School spending efficiency — Calculated by dividing the cost per student by the cost of in-state tuition and fees.

• Faculty salary

Education outcomes

• First-year retention rate

• Graduation rate

• Transfer-out rate

• Credentials awarded per 100 full-time-equivalent students — Credentials refers to degrees and certificates.

• Student-faculty ratio

Career outcomes

• Return on educational investment — measures the ratio of starting salary for graduates to cost of education.

• Student-loan default rate