Tuesday area prep volleyball summaries — Sept. 20

Texico 3, Dexter 1
Texico 25 16 25 25
Dexter 11 25 19 18
Texico individual statistics
Kills — Jasmine Gannon 24, Mel Davalos 10, Cynthia Reynoso 8. Blocks — Gannon 4, Davalos 1, Maryelle Dickerman 1. Digs — Micah Pinnell 18, Miller 10, Gannon 10, Reynoso 9. Aces — Pinnell 3, Gannon 2, four tied with 1. Assists — Kaylee Miller 22, Baylee Sours 21. Records — Texico 8-1, Dexter 6-2. C team — Texico def. Dexter 25-21, 14-25, 15-7. Junior high — Texico def. Dexter (scores n/a).
Hagerman 3, Fort Sumner 2
Fort Sumner 21 16 25 25 8
Hagerman 25 25 23 22 15
Fort Sumner individual statistics
Kills — Claudia Torres 7, Jordyn Stowe 5. Blocks — Stowe 4, three tied with 3. Digs — Stowe 19, Torres 19, Abby Wilton 19, Jereika Sena 15, Karla Paredes 11. Aces — three tied with 1. Assists — Wilton 13, Gloria Soto 4. Records — Fort Sumner 2-6, Hagerman 6-4. Junior varsity — Hagerman def. Fort Sumner 2-0 (scores n/a).
Melrose 3, Dora 0
Dora 13 13 13
Melrose 25 25 25
Melrose individual statistics
Kills — Brette DeVaney 14, Hannah Wofford 14, Natalie Mondragon 11. Digs — LaKasey Mondragon 9, Kiki Roybal 6, three tied with 3. Aces — L. Mondragon 4, three tied with 2. Assists — Widner 40. Records — Dora 4-8, Melrose 6-2. Junior varsity — Melrose def. Dora 2-0 (scores n/a). Junior high — Melrose def. Dora 2-0 (scores n/a).