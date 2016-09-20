Roosevelt County hosting job fair

By Eamon Scarbrough

Staff Writer

escarbrough@pntonline.com

Prospective employees from across the Eastern New Mexico and West Texas region will soon have the opportunity to seek potential jobs in Roosevelt County.

The Portales and Roosevelt County Job Fair, coordinated by the Roosevelt County Community Development Corporation, will be held on Sept. 29 from 3-7 p.m. at the Memorial Building in Portales and is “free to anyone seeking a job,” according to a press release by RCCDC.

The press release encourages all job seekers, including veterans, retirees, and under-employed people to attend the job fair.

“We are reaching out from both within and beyond the community to encourage and grow our workforce,” the press release said.

RCCDC Executive Director Orlando Ortega said that the job fair is a response to local businesses who are seeking reliable employees.

“Part of our responsibility as the RCCDC is to meet the needs of the employers in our community. That’s part of our mission, and what we have heard from our employers is that they’re looking for a good, reliable workforce, and so our attempts with this job fair is to go out and try to help them find that workforce to fill the jobs that are available in the community,” Ortega said.

According to Ortega, the job fair is an opportunity not only for attendees to find a career in their field, but also to find a new field.

“There are great opportunities in the community. There are many job openings in the community — many jobs available — and if they’re needing a job, there’s one for them. If they’re wanting to move into a different type of career field, those opportunities exist also,” he said.

While the employers at the job fair will be solely from within Roosevelt County, Ortega said, job seekers from communities across the region are encouraged to attend.

“When we look at potential workforce to come and fill jobs in the community, we are looking not only within the community, but we are also reaching out beyond Roosevelt County, into communities in West Texas and communities in other areas of New Mexico that we are advertising,” he said.

Employers can register for the job fair by calling the RCCDC at (575) 356-5354. There is a $35 registration fee to reserve booth space for employers.