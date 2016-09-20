Princess party an affair for royalty

By Brooke Finch

Staff Writer

bfinch@cnjonline.com

Tyleen Caffrey proves you’re never too old to enjoy fairytales.

The fifth annual Monarch Formals princess party promises a full cast this year, among other festivities geared toward young girls and their parents.

The event is to be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Clovis Community College and welcomes children ages 2 to 12 with an adult escort.

Caffrey, founder of Monarch Formals, said the princess party is her organization’s primary fundraising event for the year.

For free or a small donation, the local nonprofit organization — also located in Pittsburg, Kansas — provides rented formal wear for any occasion to people of all ages in any financial situation.

Caffrey used prom as an example for Monarch Formals’ mission.

“The largest portion of spending on prom is the dress,” Caffrey said. “Girls can spend anywhere from $300 to $600 on average for a dress. If we can take that largest portion of spending away, that is our goal … If we can make things easier, that’s what our organization is about.”

The princess party, she said, is meant to keep the program up and running.

“In order to be successful, we need the princess party to be successful,” she said.

For a $30 ticket, each “princess” or “prince” is allowed one adult companion, with a $5 fee for each additional person age 13 or older.

Dressed in their fairytale outfits, attendees will experience crafts, games, prizes, and more than 20 vendor booths. They’ll also get their own royal treatment: a walk on the red carpet escorted by Prince Charming (volunteers of the Clovis Fire Department), a Mad Hatter tea party and a princess-themed boutique.

Caffrey said unlike previous years with limited cast members, this year’s princess concert promises a full cast of performers, singers and a dance group.

Volunteer Yolanda Romero said she’s helped at the event every year since it began five years ago.

“The main thing I really enjoy is seeing these little girls’ faces,” Romero said. “They’re so excited to see their favorite princesses come to life and perform for them; you can see their faces light up. Their parents have fun as well because they get to take their kids out on the red carpet.”

Tickets are available at Diamonds Evermore, 1407 N. Main St., online at regonline.com, or at the door.