Police blotter — Sept. 21

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:

Monday

• 4:20 a.m.: Criminal damage, 2200 block of Echols Avenue.

• 7:54 a.m.: Burglary (commercial), 1100 block of East Brady Avenue.

• 8:20 a.m.: Public affray, 1500 block of Sycamore Street.

• 10:00 a.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 1200 block of West Seventh Street.

• 10:07 a.m.: Failure to pay fines, Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard.

• 11:51 a.m.: Burglary (auto), 1000 block of Hinkle Street.

• 12:19 p.m.: Following too close, Brady Avenue and Prince Street.

• 1:49 p.m.: Larceny up to $500, 300 block of Georgia Street.

• 1:11 p.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 1300 block of North Prince Street.

• 2:01 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 1200 block of Hinkle Street.

• 2:02 p.m.: Found property, 600 block of East Llano Estacado Boulevard.

• 2:54 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 600 block of East 12th Street.

• 3:118 p.m.: Runaway, 1800 block of Brady Avenue.

• 3:32 p.m.: Unauthorized graffiti, 700 block of Lea Street.

• 3:47 p.m.: Following too close, 21st and Thornton streets.

• 4:21 p.m.: Battery on a household member, aggravated.

• 6:20 p.m.: Failure to appear (misdemeanor), 900 block of Mitchell Street.

• 7:16 p.m.: Larceny, 4500 block of Sandstone Drive.

• 9:30 p.m.: Criminal damage, 900 block of North Oak Street.

• 9:45 p.m.: Battery, 300 block of North Connelly Street.

• 10:57 p.m.: Criminal damage over $1,000, Echols Street and Gayland Drive.

• 11:09 p.m.: Driving under the influence, Upsilon and Seventh streets.

• 11:44 p.m.: Burglary (residence), 800 block of Piersall Street.

• 11:48 p.m.: Driving under the influence, aggravated.

Jail log

The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Monday:

• Jolene Mowrey, 29, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug), possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kyler Miller, 21, failure to register vehicle, no insurance.

• Marry Winters, 32, no proof of insurance.

• Ivan Nunez-Diaz, 35, cruelty to animals.

• Jesus Gaytan, 27, warrant failure to comply with probation parole, residential burglary.

• Robert Celestino Cordova, 64, no seat belts, expired registration plate.

• Brittany Coiner, 34, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic (one ounce or less) (first offense), speeding (over 11-15), expired registration plate, no proof of insurance.

• Amber Finch, 22, driving while license suspended or revoked, evidence of registration, no insurance.

• Gary London, 34, no insurance.

• Kathryn Smiley, 40, forgery (make or alter) (over $2,500), injuring/tampering with motor vehicle (lossening/tightening fasteners), possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brittney Mercado, 25, armed robbery, tampering with evidence (capital crime or first or second degree felony), assault with intent to commit a violent felony, larceny (over $250), conspiracy to commit armed robbery, out of state fugitive.

The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Monday:

• Dennis Pate, 43.

• Gary W. Norman, 39.

• Hollie Vargas, 42.

• Jenna Herrington, 27.

• Kyler Miller, 21.

• Marry Winters, 32.

• Ivan Nunez-Diaz, 35.

• Amber Finch, 22.

• Gary London, 34.

