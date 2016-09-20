Pages past — Sept. 21

On this date …

1976: A peacock was on the loose in the 3700 block of Autumnwood in Clovis.

Gary Engel reported the colorful bird spent the night on his roof before flying to a neighbor’s house.

Roman “Junior” Romero of Clovis’ animal shelter captured the bird after climbing a ladder and shooing it off of Robert Mickelson’s roof.

The animal shelter was expected to keep the peacock for a few days and, if it were not claimed, donate it to the city zoo.

Romero ran Clovis’ animal shelter for about 20 years. His son, also Roman Romero, is today a captain with Clovis Police Department.

1971: A thief had gone to great heights — about 400 feet, to steal four 200-watt light bulbs from a television transmitter east of the Pleasant Hill Road.

The Clovis News-Journal reported the thief was “doubtless a second-story man.”

1941: The owner of a Roswell theater drowned after his car was washed off of a bridge over a raging Hondo River near Tinnie in Lincoln County.

The body of E. C. Trieb was found 1 1/2 miles below the bridge. Two men traveling with him were missing and believed drowned, according to wire service reports.

Pages Past is compiled by Editor David Stevens. For more regional history, check out his weblog at:

www.highplainsyesterdays.com