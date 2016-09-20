McRaven protest message deserves national attention

“It marched with Martin Luther King, Jr. It rocketed into space on the shoulder patches of women, gays, Hispanic, Asian and African American astronauts.”

What is “it”?

This isn’t a quiz, and that question is why normally we don’t start a sentence with “it.”

So let us end the false suspense: “It” is the American flag. The quote belongs to Retired Adm. William McRaven, American hero and chancellor of the University of Texas System. We lifted it out of context — for that we apologize — because it moved us nearly to tears.

It was part of McRaven’s impassioned plea for Texas Longhorns athletes not to use the national anthem as a protest vehicle in imitation of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The admiral would prefer, strongly, that athletes “stand up straight” and “place their hand over their heart as a sign of respect to the nation” during the anthem, according to his memo.

It was a request, not an order. He fought and, frankly, killed in the service of upholding freedom of expression. (McRaven planned the raid that killed 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.)

McRaven recognizes fully that Kaepernick is exercising his right to free expression, and would not infringe on UT players’ right to do the same.

But he, too, has a right to share his strong opinion, and he did it in such an eloquent, moving manner that we felt compelled to share it. We cherry-picked the quote we used as our first paragraph because it points out people who felt the sting of oppression, yet chose to display and honor rather than disrespect the flag during their own statements of protest.

“Those that believe the flag represents oppression should remember all the Americans who fought to eliminate bigotry, racism, sexism, imperialism, communism, and terrorism,” McRaven wrote.

“While no one should be compelled to stand,” the retired admiral wrote, “they should recognize that by sitting in protest to the flag they are disrespecting everyone who sacrificed to make this country what it is today — as imperfect as it might be.”

Remember those words — “as imperfect as it might be.” The people who waved flags when they marched with Dr. King understood. So did suffragists, buffalo soldiers and Tuskegee Airmen — groups of people cited by McRaven because they honored the country that treated them as second-class. The country was not their enemy. The country was them. And the flag represents the country.

That’s why they stood and waved it — for the same reasons Kaepernick sits out the anthem in protest. He’s no more defiant than they were. That said, we respect Kaepernick’s right and recognize his outrage at oppression of people of color to be righteous.

Kaepernick’s protest has received its share of attention from the nation and from us. McRaven’s words moved us to do the same for him. He said what he had to say — better than we could have said it for him. We salute the admiral and his message.

— Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller-Times