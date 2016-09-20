Hounds beat Highland in four sets

Staff report

PORTALES — Eastern New Mexico University used several significant runs on Tuesday to open its home schedule with a 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21 non-league win over rival New Mexico Highlands at Greyhound Arena.

Senior outside hitter Lauren Frye led the Greyhounds (5-5) with 25 kills, including five in a row to close out the final set, while junior middle blocker Brooklyn Biel added 15.

“Those two are a big part of our offense,” ENMU coach Sia Poyer said. “Hopefully, this will make things easier down the road.”

Junior setter Alexis Aguirre posted a double-double with 30 assists and 12 digs for the Hounds. Senior outside hitter Courtney Lawson had a team High 20 digs, while freshman middle Jennifer Martinez, playing middle blocker for the first time, had seven total blocks, including both of the team’s solos.

Highlands (3-4) was led by 14 kills and 11 digs from Brianna Montona.

After a close start, the Cowgirls used a 5-1 run to open a 15-11 lead in the opening game. Highlands were still up 17-13 when the Hounds charged back with 10 unanswered points, three coming on kills by Frye and the other seven on errors by NMHU.

The Hounds turned a 1-0 deficit into a 6-2 lead in the second set and pulled away with an 8-1 surge to lead 16-8. Highlands, though, scored the first three points of Game 3 and never relinquished the lead.

Poyer said part of the problem was an injury to senior Talaitupu Faumui, who like Martinez changed positions and was filling in at libero.

“She can play any position but she was charley-horsing in the third — both legs throughout the set,” Poyer said. “She hung in there and did a great job passing.

“(Martinez) is an outside hitter who played middle blocker tonight. She had one hour of middle blocker training earlier today before the game. Very proud of her.”

ENMU fell behind 9-5 in the fourth set and still trailed 20-16 before going on a match-ending 9-1 run, capped by Frye’s dominant finish to wipe out a 21-20 Cowgirls lead.

The match was the first of four in a row at home for the Hounds, who return to Lone Star Conference play with a 6 p.m. contest against Midwestern State on Friday.