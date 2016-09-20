Former ENMU rodeo coach honored

By David Norton

Sports editor

dnorton@pntonline.com

PORTALES — Saturday was a special day for the Eastern New Mexico University rodeo team and surrounding community, not only because the girls team won the overall event at the College “Daze” Rodeo for the second straight year, but because former rodeo coach Charles Chambers was honored throughout the day for his longtime service and commitment to Eastern and its rodeo teams.

Humble as always, Chambers barely recognized his accomplishments while at Eastern, lauding all the honors on his former students.

“Well, the big thing and most important, my kids and former contestants made the program. I was just along for the ride,” said Chambers. “I’m very proud of those kids who I had. It (the award) should go to all the kids and students who rodeoed for me.”

Retiring in 1998, Chambers served as the head rodeo coach for 23 years and led the Greyhounds to two national championships with the women’s team in 1981 and ’83. The team also earned numerous regional championships during his time. The retired coach was quick to point out that he had someone representing ENMU in nationals almost the entirety of his tenure.

“We had someone representing us all but three years, whether it was as an individual or a team.”

Not only was Chambers awarded a shining belt buckle for his 23 years at Eastern, but he was given a plaque during the evening for his continued support of the rodeo team. The championship round of the College “Daze” rodeo was even coined the ‘Chambers Championship Round’ in his honor.

Of this year’s team, event and coach, Chambers once again had nothing but kind words, saying, “I think Albert (Flinn) has done a wonderful job recruiting and putting on the rodeo. The girls have been strong and I’m looking forward to what they can do after this.”