ENMU women win College ‘Daze’ rodeo

Staff report

PORTALES — Last weekend saw the Eastern New Mexico University rodeo teams get off to a strong start with the annual College “Daze” Rodeo at Lewis-Cooper Arena. The women’s team scored 320 points and won the event for the second straight year, with Bailey Harwell and Lindsey Adcock leading the way with second-place performances in the barrel race and goat tying, respectively. The men’s team placed ninth and was led by Shane Hancock’s third-place performance in the steer wrestling.

Tarleton State was the runner-up with 275 points, while Weatherford College placed third.

“I thought we had a great rodeo all-around and our kids did well,” ENMU head rodeo coach Albert Flinn said. “This is the second year in a row our girls won the overall.”

After a third-place finish in the first go, Harwell finished second in both the short round and average. With times of 17.75 and 17.66, she placed second out of 160 barrel racers.

Adcock split third, fourth, and fifth in the first round, but won the short go with a time of 9.0 to place second in the goat tying. Celie Vick finished fourth in the event.

Tierra Gray finished fourth among 146 breakaway ropers, with a total time of 5.8. She placed fourth in both the first and short rounds.

Texas Tech ran away with the men’s team title with 435 points, while Western Texas College was the runner-up with 33 points. Hancock split fifth and sixth in the first go of the steer wrestling and third in the short round.

Voted the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region’s Rodeo of the Year in 2015-16, the event has only grown in size and grandeur since then.

This year’s rodeo had the largest number of contestants in the event’s history, hosting 526 contestants from 16 schools. Except for a minor weather delay and some lightning interference with the live web stream, the rodeo went off without a hitch.

“The stream worked out well. The lightning affected it a little bit, but we still had parents and fans from all over watching it. It’s fabulous, Yucca (Telecom) does a great job with it,” Flinn said.

The stream, which can still be viewed as archived footage through the ENMU athletic website, is one of a kind. ENMU is the only college rodeo to live stream its event.