County votes to table land use plan

By Douglas Clark

Staff Writer

dclark@cnjonline.com

Curry County’s draft of its Land and Resource Management Plan took center stage during Tuesday’s commission meeting and after nearly two hours of discussion, the body voted to table the matter.

At the end of the discussion that included input from residents both for and against the plan, Commission Vice-Chair Chet Spear introduced the tabling motion, citing reservations about how the federal government would interpret the plan.

“I have personally received numerous comments from landowners concerning this plan, and most of them oppose it,” he said. “I’m concerned about this plan being used against us.”

The draft version can be found at http://www.currycounty.org/document/2016-land-use-plan/

Spear joined commissioners Tim Ashley and Ben McDaniel in voting to table while Chairman Wendell Bostwick and Angelina Baca cast dissenting votes. Prior to the motion to table, Bostwick entertained the possibility of assembling a committee to address language concerns within the document.

Environmental attorney Karen Budd-Falen was one of the partners in crafting the draft.

“This is not a comprehensive plan. It is not zoning; it doesn’t have anything to do with your action on the private land,” she said in addressing those in attendance. “This plan is only intended to apply to federal agencies.

“The reason the plan is important for local government, whether it’s Curry County or a conservation district or any other local government, is that when the federal agency makes a decision, there are only two action points for the general citizens to get involved — one is part of the scoping process where the federal agency comes out and asks what issues should be considered in the decision making process. Then there is a draft decision, where public comment is allowed within a time frame.”

After Budd-Falen’s initial presentation, the floor was opened for discussion.

“The federal government doesn’t quit,” said Walter Bradley, who was representing the Dairy Farmers of America. “They’ve got lots of our money that they can use to keep coming at us. We believe we should be taking a cooperative agency status approach and not put in writing the policies we are talking about. Some of those policy statements are pretty damaging and frankly it depends on whose eyes are reading the document. To me, it’s a dangerous document to stick out there. At this point we would stand opposed to this document and encourage the commission to pursue a cooperating agency approach.”

Curry County farmer and land owner Hoyt Pattison said all parties need to unite.

“Eventually we have to have a document,” he said. “We have no leg to stand on without an official body in Curry County being a part of a so-called land use plan. Without an official body being able to intervene on behalf of our citizens, we don’t have a leg to stand on. We don’t want to stop here and need to find a way to get the differences resolved.”

Bostwick said he envisioned the draft as being a gateway to further dialogue.

“I was disappointed in the county’s action in that it didn’t allow the process to continue in trying to develop a plan that would benefit all of the Curry County constituents,” he said. “This was not a final document. I was hopeful we could appoint a committee to go through and address every word in the document. Without the county being able to intervene on private property owners’ behalf, the battles will be fought individually. I think there will be a day when there will be a large component of the rural community that will say they wish we had a land use plan.”