County applies to host conference

By Douglas Clark

Staff Writer

dclark@cnjonline.com

Curry County has applied to host the 2019 New Mexico Association of Counties Conference. During Tuesday’s meeting, county commissioners voted to submit an application to host the event.

“When we hosted in 2013, we received Lodger’s Tax funds,” County Manager Lance Pyle said. “We also received a lot of sponsorships. It’s a great economic event for our community, bringing in about 700 county employees for a week in June.”

Officials said the New Mexico Association of Counties is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that represents and unites the state’s 33 counties.

“There’s only a limited number of counties across the state that are large enough in motel rooms,” Count Commission Chairman Wendell Bostwick said. “And Clovis and Portales joined to supply the rooms last time. But when we hosted it was very informative. Our county did an excellent job and it’s a big economic factor, where you fill up every hotel room, every restaurant and they buy gas coming and going.”

Officials said by submitting a proposal, the county agrees to, among other requirements:

• Assist with acquisition/negotiation of meeting spaces, hotel rooms, catering, entertainment, sponsors and door prizes, decorations and a golf tournament, among other services

• Commit to defray conference expenses by in-kind support or cash contributions equaling $15,000 to $30,000.

• Provide complimentary transportation and coordination between hotels/motels, meeting facilities and off-site social events.