Cats beat Eldorado in OT to open district play

Staff report

Clovis High’s boys got off to a fine start in District 2-6A play on Tuesday night.

Senior forward Michael Bodine found sophomore forward Kade Jones on a break down the right side with just over a minute left in the first sudden-death overtime, and the Wildcats claimed a 2-1 victory over Eldorado in the district opener for both teams at Leon Williams Stadium.

It came on the heels of a heartbreaking 2-1 OT loss to Portales last week. The win move the Cats (5-4) back over the .500 mark for the season.

“It feels good,” CHS boys coach Greg Trujillo said. “We were looking uphill (playing from behind) pretty much.

“It’s something we can hopefully build on.”

The Cats fell behind with about 12 minutes left in the first half when Eldorado’s Mike Sprauer put in the game’s first tally.

The Cats tied it in the 62nd minute, with Bodine again getting the assist on a feed to sophomore forward Elias Ortega.

Both goals came on similar setups, with Bodine going down the right sideline and finding his teammates on the backside.

“I explained to the guys to work the wings, and it would open up the middle,” Trujillo said. “Both of our goals were similar that way.”

The game was fairly evenly-played, although the Eagles (3-5-1) had a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.

It was a bit of a far cry from summer play, Trujillo said, when his squad took one on the chin.

“We saw them this summer and they beat up on us,” he said. “We needed to catch a break after losing that heartbreaker to Portales.”

Both teams had eight shots on goal, with junior Spencer Rollins collecting seven saves for the Cats.

Clovis is back in action on Saturday with another home district match, this one set for 3 p.m. against Manzano at the stadium.

Eldorado 2, CHS 0 — The Lady Wildcats weren’t as fortunate in their contest at Albuquerque.

Eldorado (6-3-1) scored once in each half and held the Lady Cats (5-3-1) to just two shots on goal.

“Our girls played hard,” Lady Cats coach Traci Sievers said. “We had some chances, especially in the first half.”

Eldorado had 10 shots on goal, with senior Hailey Brady making eight saves.

The Eagles struck in the 24th minute of play when junior Monique Nevarez tallied off an assist from senior Madison Heischman. The second goal came early in the second half from senior Sierra Williford-Archuleta, with an assist from senior Lindsey Zellner.

The Lady Cats play at Manzano on Saturday, with the varsity match slated for 1 p.m. and followed by the JV clash.