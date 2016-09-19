Police blotter — Sept. 20

Following is a sampling of calls received by dispatchers for Clovis police, Curry County sheriff and area fire stations:

Friday

• 6:47 a.m.: Breaking and entering, 900 block of Wallace Street.

• 7:59 a.m.: Battery, aggravated (felony), Seventh and Hull streets.

• 8:02 a.m.: Battery on a household member, aggravated.

• 9:12 a.m.: Leaving scene of crash with property damage, 800 block of East 21st Street.

• 9:30 a.m.: Battery, 1100 block of Comer Drive.

• 9:41 a.m.: Possession of marijuana under 8 ounces.

• 9:38 a.m.: Failure to comply with conditions of release, 200 block of North Pile Street.

• 9:49 a.m.: Found property, 100 block of Plaza Drive.

• 10:28 a.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 1200 block of West 21st Street.

• 11:01 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle, 18th and Ross streets.

• 12:17 p.m.: Failure to yield stop sign, 3700 block of North Prince Street.

• 12:20 p.m.: Failure to appear (misdemeanor), 900 block of Mitchell Street.

• 12:55 p.m.: Leaving scene of crash with property damage, 1400 block of West Seventh Street.

• 2:07 p.m.: Larceny over $500, 300 block of North Hull Street.

• 2:54 p.m.: Failure to yield stop sign, 13th and Merriwether streets.

• 3:24 p.m.: Robbery, 200 block of East 11th Street.

• 3:26 p.m.: Improper backing/limitation on backing, 300 block of North Main Street.

• 3:45 p.m.: Lost property, 100 block of Scottsdale Drive.

• 3:52 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 600 block of Starlight Drive.

• 4:11 p.m.: Larceny up to $500, 2100 block of Ralph Boone Drive.

• 4:11 p.m.: Leaving scene of a crash with property damage, 600 block of South Prince Street.

• 4:31 p.m.: Harassment, phone, 500 block of Hall Street.

• 4:46 p.m.: Probation violation, 500 block of Maple Street.

• 5:02 p.m.: Lost property, 1300 block of Concord Road.

• 5:28 p.m.: Failure to appear, 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard.

• 6:26 p.m.: Larceny up to $500, 4200 block of Sandstone Drive.

• 7:23 p.m.: Failure to yield at intersection, 1100 block of Oak Street.

• 8:15 p.m.: Aggravated assault with firearm.

• 9:41 p.m.: Possession of methamphetamines.

• 11:39 p.m.: Contempt of court, 21st and Gidding streets.

• 11:47 p.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 600 block of West Seventh Street.

Saturday

• 12:53 a.m.: Driving under the influence, Seventh and Mitchell streets.

• 1:50 a.m.: Concealing identity, 1900 block of Wallace Street.

• 2:40 a.m.: Concealing identity, Seaton and Thornton streets.

• 3:26 a.m.: Shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, 100 block of Herb Street.

• 6:54 a.m.: Probation violation, 800 block of Mitchell Street.

• 8:11 a.m.: Criminal damage over $1,000, 3300 block of North Prince Street.

• 9:40 a.m.: Improper turn, Gidding and First streets.

• 12:55 p.m.: Fraudulent use of a credit card up to $500, 700 block of Laurelwood Drive.

• 2:47 p.m.: Following too close, 21st and Sycamore streets.

• 2:59 p.m.: Probation violation, 900 block of South Prince Street.

• 3:55 p.m.: Burglary (auto), 2800 block of Kelso Avenue.

• 4:04 p.m.: Child abuse, abandonment.

• 4:16 p.m.: Careless driving, 900 block of West Street.

• 5:06 p.m. Battery, 200 block of East 11th Street.

• 5:21 p.m.: Failure to pay fines, Brady Avenue and Hull Street.

• 8:21 p.m.: Contempt of court, 1100 block of East Grand Avenue.

• 8:56 p.m.: Burglary (residence), 2800 block of Axtell Street.

• 9:14 p.m.: Shoplifting up to $500, 3700 block of North Prince Street.

• 9:23 p.m.: Failure to appear, 1100 block of East Grand Avenue.

• 11:25 p.m.: Contempt of court, First and Norris streets.

• 11:34 p.m.: Possession of methamphetamine.

Sunday

• 12:14 a.m.: Possession of marijuana under 8 ounces.

• 12:28 a.m.: Leaving scene of crash with property damage, 1200 block of West 12th Street.

• 2:05 a.m.: Careless driving, 14th and Prince streets.

• 3:01 a.m.: Burglary, aggravated.

• 6:23 a.m.: Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, 1200 block of Rencher Street.

• 9:10 a.m.: Death, unattended.

• 10:48 a.m.: Found property, 4500 block of North Prince Street.

• 11:24 a.m.: Criminal damage up to $1,000, West Street and Grand Avenue.

• 11:29 a.m.: Failure to appear, 13th and Prince streets.

• 11:31 a.m.: Failure to appear (felony), 13th and Prince Street.

• 12:33 p.m.: Leaving scene of crash with property damage, 1700 block of Laura Lane.

• 1:28 p.m.: Leaving scene of crash with property damage, 600 block of Kathie Drive.

• 1:48 p.m.: Battery on a household member, 200 block of Redwood Street.

• 2:41 p.m.: Found property, 2100 block of Reese Drive.

• 3:03 p.m.: Failure to yield at intersection, 14th and Norris streets.

• 4:04 p.m.: Battery on a household member, 1400 block of Sheldon Street.

• 4:21 p.m.: Burglary (residence), 1100 block of Connelly Street.

• 7:20 p.m.: Assist outside agency, 1600 block of Wolford.

• 10:16 p.m.: Larceny up to $500, 200 block of Gary Street.

Jail log

The following were booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Friday through Sunday:

• Lorrisa K. Garcia, 20, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.

• Larry Vierra, 47, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug), altered, forged or fictitious license, tampering with evidence (third or fourth degree felony), possession of marijuana (one ounce or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, concealing identity, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, expired registration plate.

• Anthony Sena, 46, contempt of court.

• Eric Hinojosa, 46, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (.08 or above), failure to maintain traffic lane.

• Andrion R. Ashley, 28, contempt of court, possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, aggravated battery against a household member (deadly weapon), concealing identity.

• Marry Jeffs, 25, concealing identity.

• Gary W. Norman, 39, no driver’s license, no insurance.

• Hollie Vargas, 42, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.

• Thomas Norris, 38, no driver’s license, contempt of court.

• Veronica Tellez, 34, contempt of court.

• Jessie Emanuel Carver, 32, contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (felony-narcotic drug), tampering with evidence (misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor).

• Luis Navarro-Velasquez, 30, failure to appear on a felony charge, possession of a controlled substance (felony narcotic drug), tampering with evidence (third or fourth degree felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance.

• Jenna Herrington, 27, failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.

• Cecil Sammons, 36, child abuse- intentional (no great bodily harm).

• Jolene Mowrey, 29, possession of a controlled substance (felony – narcotic drug), possession of drug paraphernalia.

The following were released from the Curry County Adult Detention Center on Friday through Sunday:

• Phillip Littlefield, 46.

• Robert Navarro, 66.

• Tevyn Driever, 19.

• Travis Dain, 32.

• Tricia Lesly, 35.

• Lorrissa K. Garcia, 20.

• Anthony Sena, 46.

• Eric Hinojosa, 46.

• Marry Jeffs, 25.

• Veronica Tellez, 34.

