Pages past — Sept. 20

1976: Cannon Air Force Base was a hot topic in Clovis coffee shops a day after the annual open house.

Rainy weather had cleared just in time for the Thunderbirds to perform in front of several thousand people.

“The rain left the base runway spotted with puddles, which inconvenienced some of the adults, but delighted the small children,” the Clovis News-Journal reported.

Airplanes on display included the C-5 Galaxy, which stood 65 feet from top to bottom, had a wingspan almost as wide as a football field and was 247 feet long.

1956: A large Poland China boar, on display at the Curry County Fair, was found dead in a fair barn.

Officials said 90-degree temperatures likely caused the pig’s death.

1941: The Cash Ramey family hosted a football-themed dinner party at 414 Gidding St. in Clovis.

Centering the dining table was the football used in 1933 when Clovis High won an unofficial state championship. Cash Ramey Jr. had been the captain of that team.

Guests found their places marked by picture place cards bearing photos of 1933 team members in their uniforms.

Candles on the dining table were purple and white, representing the Clovis school colors.

Pages Past is compiled by Editor David Stevens. For more regional history, check out his weblog at:

www.highplainsyesterdays.com