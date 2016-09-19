Events calendar — Sept. 20

Today

Afterschool S.T.E.A.M — 4:30 p.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Books N Babies — 10:30 a.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

AARP Driver Safety Class — 8 a.m.

$15 for members. $20 non-members

Information: 575-769-1468

The Jordan World Circus 2016 — 7 p.m.

Curry Country Events Center, 1900 E. Brady Ave., Clovis.

Information: 702-456-2642

Wednesday

Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Tween programs — 4:30 p.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Thursday

Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.

Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.

Information: 575-356-3940

Ribbon cutting — 10:30

Xcel Energy Service Center, 401 S. Norris St., Clovis.

Farewell Reception to honor city Commissioner Robert “Bobby” Sandoval — 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Clovis-Carver Public Library, north annex, 701 N. Main St., Clovis.

Information: 575-769-7828

Friday

United Blood Services: Blood Drive — Noon

Clovis-Carver Public Library, 701 N. Main St., Clovis.

Information: 575-625-9743

Saturday

Entrepreneur Expo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Clovis Civic Center, 801 Schepps Blvd., Clovis.

Information: 575-935-5000

CCC Cultural Arts Series: Mike Super-Magic and Illusion — 7 p.m.

Marshall Auditorium, 100 Commerce Way., Clovis.

Good Samaritan Inc. Block Party 2016 — 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Seventh and Wallace streets, Clovis.

Information: 575-219-2670

Ongoing

Artist of the Month — Amy Armenta, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840

The events calendar is a daily listing of area events. To place an item on the calendar, call the newsroom at 575-763-6991 or e-mail: cmondragon@cnjonline.com