Events calendar — Sept. 20

Today
Afterschool S.T.E.A.M — 4:30 p.m.
Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.
Information: 575-356-3940
Books N Babies — 10:30 a.m.
Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.
Information: 575-356-3940
AARP Driver Safety Class — 8 a.m.
$15 for members. $20 non-members
Information: 575-769-1468
The Jordan World Circus 2016 — 7 p.m.
Curry Country Events Center, 1900 E. Brady Ave., Clovis.
Information: 702-456-2642
Wednesday
Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.
Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.
Information: 575-356-3940
Tween programs — 4:30 p.m.
Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.
Information: 575-356-3940
Thursday
Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.
Portales Public Library, 218 S. Avenue B., Portales.
Information: 575-356-3940
Ribbon cutting — 10:30
Xcel Energy Service Center, 401 S. Norris St., Clovis.
Farewell Reception to honor city Commissioner Robert “Bobby” Sandoval — 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.
Clovis-Carver Public Library, north annex, 701 N. Main St., Clovis.
Information: 575-769-7828
Friday
United Blood Services: Blood Drive — Noon
Clovis-Carver Public Library, 701 N. Main St., Clovis.
Information: 575-625-9743
Saturday
Entrepreneur Expo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Clovis Civic Center, 801 Schepps Blvd., Clovis.
Information: 575-935-5000
CCC Cultural Arts Series: Mike Super-Magic and Illusion — 7 p.m.
Marshall Auditorium, 100 Commerce Way., Clovis.
Good Samaritan Inc. Block Party 2016 — 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Seventh and Wallace streets, Clovis.
Information: 575-219-2670
Ongoing
Artist of the Month — Amy Armenta, Clovis-Carver Public Library. Information: 575-769-7840
