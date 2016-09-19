ENMU women blank Mustangs 11-0

Staff report

PORTALES — The Eastern New Mexico University women’s soccer team shut out University of the South West Monday night, throttling the Mustangs 11-0.

Alexys Andaya, Mirka Zamarripa, Anniah Galdean and Tori Hendrickson all scored two goals, while Valeria Jaramillo, Courtney Pittman and Janet Ponce each scored one. ENMU (1-3-1) took a staggering 46 shots, with 22 on goal.

The Mustangs were shutout in all senses of the word, as they recorded no shots. They played two keepers, Stephanie Montes and Alisha Cruz, who recorded five and six saves, respectively. Montes allowed seven goals scored.

The Greyhounds went into the locker room at half time with a 7-0 lead and only extended that lead in the final 45 minutes of play. There were no cards given throughout the contest.