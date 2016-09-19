County to discuss land use proposal

Staff report

The Curry County Commission will discuss an upcoming proposal for a land use plan during its 9 a.m. meeting today at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

The county has been working since March with Y2 Consultants of Wyoming. The plan is intended to give local governments a place at the table when federal land actions are formulated.

Commissioner Chet Spear asked for a discussion on whether the plan is handled via ordinance or resolution. Spear said in an email to County Manager Lance Pyle he expected a significant contingent of people would attend.

The commission is scheduled to review final presentation of the plan during its Oct. 4 meeting.

Other agenda items for today’s meeting include:

• A request to apply for hosting duties with the 2019 New Mexico Association of Counties Conference.

• Creation of a position for facilities management technician HVAC, with a salary range between $30,974 and $46,461 annually.

• A one-year contract with Paul’s Welding services for repair projects inside the county detention center and other welding jobs as needed. The work would be at $100 per hour, with annual payment capped at $59,500.

• A request to continue services with Triadic Enterprises of Deming for printing, folding, sorting and mailing of the county’s tax bills, for 22 cents per bill. The contract cost is not to exceed $5,500 and reimbursement for postage.

• Revisions to the detention center’s use of force policy.

• A request for work on Curry roads 42, 43, 45, 46 and 47 for placement of fiber optic cable by ENMR Telephone Cooperative.