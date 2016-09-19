Business feature: Clovis restaurant manager wins top award

By Douglas Clark

Staff Writer

dclark@cnjonline.com

A Clovis restaurant manager has won New Mexico Restaurant Association’s top award for the fourth time since its inception in 1967.

Laura Leal, owner of Leal’s Mexican Restaurant, was named Restaurateur of the Year on Sept. 12 in Albuquerque.

The Hospitality Industry Awards recognize community involvement and extensive restaurant experience, according to an association news release.

“We solicit nominations from our membership and the general public,” said New Mexico Restaurant Association Communications Director Dionne Wright-Bower, noting the association has 1,000 members.

“The nominees are given an opportunity to provide us with biographical information and fill out a questionnaire. This information is considered by the awards committee and then they score it based on work history, volunteer and community activity, professional accomplishments and overall dedication to the restaurant industry.”

Wright-Bower said Leal was nominated by Portales’ Brad Hunton of Hunton Insurance.

She is the fourth Clovis-based restaurant manager to receive Restaurateur of the Year honors, joining Chris Bryant of Foxy’s (1982-83), Tom Martin of Taco Box (1986-87) and John Snowberger of Taco Box (1991).

Officials said the awards banquet was designed to recognize and celebrate the individuals, teams and businesses that are shaping the New Mexico hospitality industry — with Restaurateur of the Year as the top award. There were 36 other restaurants nominated statewide for the accolade.

In 1957, Leal’s parents opened a tortilla factory in Muleshoe, making their tortillas from scratch. Leal’s Mexican Restaurant opened its doors later and Leal continues to operate the family business.

Leal is also active in community service.

She serves on the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee and is a member of the Chamber’s board of directors.

She also serves on the Clovis Community College Board of Trustees, Clovis Community College Cultural Arts Series Advisory Board, is a Clovis Music Festival sponsor and works with the Cannon Air Force Base Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Clovis Community College Foundation and the High Plains Junior Rodeo Association.