Business digest — Sept. 20

Farm Credit of New Mexico has named Alan Pederson its general counsel, according to a Farm Credit news release.

Pederson was previously with Farm Credit Services of America in Omaha, Nebraska, where he focused on loan documentation and financial advising for large-scale agricultural operations.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from Dana College and a doctorate from the University of Denver, according to the release.

Farm Credit of New Mexico has offices in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Roswell, Clovis and Tucumcari.

