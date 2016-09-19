Abandoned dog gives birth at ENMU arena

By Amy Waltner

ENMU communication services

They had a winner on Aug. 26 at Eastern New Mexico University’s Greyhound Arena, but it had nothing to do with basketball.

With time running out, university employees rushed in to assist as an abandoned dog gave birth to five healthy puppies.

It’s unclear exactly how the animal — since named Grace — gained access to the basketball facility, but ENMU employees wasted no time in helping with the birth.

“When I got there … the mama was very nervous and there was a lot of people around her and that’s not very good for a mama dog who’s giving birth,” said Wendy Turner, who was summoned because other university employees know about her love for animals.

Jana Small, who works for the university’s physical services plant, said she was called to the arena because “we do everything” in the physical services department. She and Turner were able to pet and love on the mother dog to be and keep her calm.

Immediately after the pups were born — three died soon after birth — Turner put the canine family in her car and took them all to Cindy’s Hope for Precious Paws, a non-profit rescue organization where Turner volunteers in Portales.

Turner said all six dogs are healthy. She said a foster is taking care of them until a more permanent home can be found.

“She’s not a great mom, but she’s awfully young; we think she might be a year (old) if even that,” Turner said.

Small said students saw someone pull up to the arena and drop off the dog, which appears to be a Rottweiler mix, minutes before it gave birth.

“I’m assuming that the people who put her out were the owners; so you have a dog that was just abandoned by its parents, something is going on in your body that you’re not completely sure about, and you’re in a strange place with strange people and loud noises,” Small said.

“What gets me is she went inside Greyhound Arena, toward the loud noises, to get help. … Usually dogs will go somewhere dark and sheltered. This dog went to where there were people to have her puppies to say, ‘Hey I need help’ or something,” Small said.

Turner said Grace is a talker.

“At first when I got her (kenneled),I thought she was growling at me, but she wasn’t. I wondered, ‘Do I put my hand in the cage with your puppies or do I not?’ So, finally I opened the cage and sat down by her and she came over and put her head in my lap and continued talking.

“She just wants to be loved,” Turner said.

Small said ENMU employees Lora Ferguson and Jade Tallon were in the arena when the dog came in and also helped the dog during its time of need.

“The dog was having puppies, and we just had an ENMU family that was taking care of this terrified dog,” Small said.

Turner said the incident is an opportunity to remind pet owners that abandoning animals does not always have a happy ending.

“If you can’t take care of your dog take it to the shelter,” she said.

“It has a chance. It’s fed, it’s watered, has shelter, can be adopted, or pulled by a rescue. This dog could’ve been hit, someone could have found it and not wanted to take care of the puppies and left them.

“There are worse things that can happen than being brought to the shelter. I mean being put to sleep is not the worst thing to happen. It sounds awful but it’s the truth,” Turner said.