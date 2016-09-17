Wilson: You can have a million dollars, but…

I want a million dollars. But my Powerball chances aren’t that good. And my chances of a lucrative career in journalism? Well, let’s see that Powerball ticket again.

But there’s still imagination, or sometimes even a funny video. In a conversation I had with a friend, we discussed an awful scenario that we would both take if the end result were a million dollars. I won’t share the scenario, but we could buy soap and mouthwash and we’d still have a balance of $999,990.

For some reason, I Googled the phrase and found a video series called, “A Million Dollars, But …” And then suddenly, it was 1 a.m. and I was still on YouTube.

The comedy series is offensive, but hilarious. Three seated comedians give scenarios where you get a million dollars, but you have to live with something awful. Bonus laughs, because the scenario is enacted.

Here’s a highlight reel, with the offensive ones left out. You get a million dollars, BUT …

• Every time you cut yourself, you lose a gallon and a half of blood. You quickly regenerate the lost blood, but you lose the full amount no matter how small the cut is.

• Whenever you see somebody you find attractive, you vomit a little bit.

• Any time you go to the bathroom, it’s live-streamed.

• You have a knife attached to your hand at all times.

• For five years, you can only wear shirts, sweaters and jackets that are three sizes too small.

• Every time you hear a dog bark, even if it’s somebody impersonating a dog or a dog bark on TV, you lose control of your … bodily functions.

• Every time you hear the “Happy Birthday” song, you have to eat all of the cake you see.

• Whenever you see a kitchen sponge, you have to eat it.

• Everywhere you go, you are pushed in a baby stroller by a large, scantily-clad man.

• You also get the greatest dog in the world, but you have to take him out for walks and play with him daily … and you’re the only person who can hear or see the dog.

• Every time you use an object, the object speaks to you and repeatedly says what it is. So if you put in earplugs, all you’ll hear is “earplugs …”

• Before you buy anything, you have to lick every piece of money you use in the transaction.

I’ll give it a go. If you think of any, please email them and I’ll tell you if I’d do it for a million dollars.

You get a million dollars, BUT …

• You can’t have butter … except for every Saturday, when butter is the only thing you can eat or drink.

• Every piece of furniture you own or will ever own is coated with the hard half of a Velcro strip.

• Any vehicle you drive, you must drive in reverse.

• Every time you see somebody in uniform, you have to address them while speaking Pig Latin.

• The only song you can listen to for the rest of your life is the Baja Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out?”

• You must answer every fifth phone call you receive, personal or business, at the top of your lungs.

I want a million dollars, but I’m not sure I want it that bad.

