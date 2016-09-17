Terry: Sometimes a new course is necessary

If necessity is the mother of invention it must be a nagging mother that requires us to reinvent our lives and our businesses.

Years ago in a business seminar I remember a speaker telling our group of newspaper publishers that we needed to be ready to constantly reinvent our business model if we were going to survive into the 21st century.

Some of us didn’t survive in the newspaper business too far into the 21st century. I made it a decade into the century but all I did the last 15 years of my newspaper career was reinvent myself, and the way I operated in the business.

When I started working with phototypesetting and building pages by hand with lots of employees, how would I have ever guessed that before my career was over one person at a computer would do what it used to take a whole room full of equipment and people to accomplish. Who knew getting your content out to the masses with the Internet would be accomplished before your “real” work had even made it out of the pressroom. Who knew videographer would become a job in a newspaper newsroom while traditional news-gathering people and storytellers would be laid off.

It was true, it seems.. From my earliest work life things were constantly being re-invented in whatever department or business in which I worked.

Sometimes we were recreating things to accommodate new technology and sometimes it was simply to find a way to survive.

Change is always scary. We get locked into a comfortable pattern of going about our life or our business and it’s sometimes hard to see over the trench we’ve worn in our lives. If we don’t take the time to peek over the edge of that trench every once in a while, we may find that the world is no longer running parallel to our course.

Sometimes you have to pull yourself or your organization out of that trench, take a good look around and chart a new course. It’s hopefully not going to just parallel the old one. If our reinvention is true, the new course will intercept the business you’ve been seeking or the fulfillment in your personal life you’ve longed after.

I’ve got a couple of those reinvention processes going on right now in my life and I hope and pray they’ll be good things. Things have been shifting in my business life and in my personal life. I’ve had the benefit of good counsel on both sides and I believe the changes ahead are sound and necessary.

There is a lot of hard work and preparation ahead in this endeavor. But I believe this dog can learn new tricks and make the most out of opportunity. At the same time I can make things better in all parts of my life.

Karl Terry writes for Clovis Media Inc. Contact him at:

karlterry@yucca.net