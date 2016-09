Senior calendar — Sept. 18

Baxter Curren Senior Center

908 Hickory, Clovis

Monday: 8:30 a.m. exercise class; 10 a.m. jewelry paws; 1 p.m. line dance; 1 p.m. pinochle; 5 p.m. social night

Tuesday: 8 a.m. quilting; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. exercise equipment; Noon machine embroidery group; 1 p.m. pinochle; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. 8 ball pool; 6 p.m. musical

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. exercise class; 10 a.m. sew days; 1 p.m. crafts; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. 8 ball pool

Thursday: 8 a.m. blood pressure; 8:30 a.m. egg, gravy and biscuits $4; 1 p.m. bingo; 6 p.m. line dance

Friday: 8:30 a.m. exercise class; 10 a.m. needle gang; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. 8 ball pool; 1 p.m. pinochle; 7 p.m., Dj dance Dale Allenberg

Saturday: 10 a.m. line dance; 4 p.m. $4 bingo and game night

Community Senior Center

1100 Community Way, Portales

Monday: Hamburger stroganoff, egg noodles, spinach, cauliflower with cheese sauce, cottage cheese, pears

Tuesday: Beans and ham, fried okra, cornbread, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Beef barley soup, baked potato, cauliflower with margarine, wheat bread, pineapple

Thursday: Chicken corn casserole, pinto beans, spinach, flour tortilla, orange

Friday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered peas, wheat roll and margarine, peaches

CRSMA Seniors Diners’ Club

901 West 13th St., Clovis

Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, white gravy, tossed salad, wheat roll, yogurt

Tuesday: Sausage, scrambled eggs, potato bell, pepper and onion, biscuit and gravy, banana

Wednesday: French dip sandwich, baked potato, mixed green salad, pickles and onion, pineapple orange delight

Thursday: Teriyaki chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat roll, frosted cake

Friday: Santa Fe pork cubes, buttered noodles, green beans, wheat roll, mandarin oranges

Friendship Senior Center

901 West 13th St., Clovis

Monday: Daily activities

Tuesday: Daily activities; 10 a.m. board meeting; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. happy crafty crew

Wednesday: Daily activities; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. happy craft crew

Thursday: Daily activities; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. happy craft crew

Friday: Daily activities; 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. bingo

Daily activities: 9 a.m. 11 a.m. coffee klatch; crafts; 8-ball pool; exercise equipment

La Casa Senior Center

1120 Cameo St., Clovis

Monday: Daily activities

Tuesday: Daily activities; 1 p.m. bingo

Wednesday: Daily activities; 1 p.m. bingo

Thursday: Daily activities; Burritos; 1 p.m. loteria

Friday: Daily activities

Other activities: 11 a.m. general meeting, 11 a.m. second Tuesday each month; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. dance, third Sunday each month; 1 p.m.-3 p.m. jam/potluck, last Friday each month

Los Abuelitos Senior Center

1515 W. Fir St., Portales

Monday: Daily activities; bingo

Tuesday: Daily activities

Wednesday: Daily activities

Thursday: Daily activities

Friday: Daily activities; loteria

Daily: Daily activities

Other activities: 11 a.m. general meeting, second Thursday each month; 1 p.m.-5 p.m. dance, second Sunday each month; 8 a.m.-noon commodities, third Wednesday each month for ages 60-plus, applications at 1515 West Fir St. A. Information: 575-356-5056

Portales Senior Center

421 N. Industrial Dr., Portales

Monday: 8-9 a.m. exercise; 9 a.m. games; noon pool

Tuesday: 9 a.m. quilting; 9:30 a.m. bridge; noon pool

Wednesday: 8 a.m. exercise; 9 a.m. games; noon pool; 10 a.m. luncheon

Thursday: Noon lunch, BBQ chicken, cole slaw, potato salad, 2 p.m. card games; noon pool

Friday: 8 a.m. exercise; 9 a.m. card games; noon pool; 1 p.m. dominos

Daily: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays with games (cards, Mexican trains, dominos, etc.), free high-speed Internet and free library