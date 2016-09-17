School menus — Sept. 18

Clovis Elementary

Monday: Breakfast – Breakfast burrito. Lunch – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, mini carrots and ranch, orange smiles, whole wheat roll, fresh fruit and veggie bar

Tuesday: Breakfast – Bagel and cream cheese. Lunch – Goldfish ham and cheese sandwich, veggie dippers and ranch, assorted fresh fruit and veggie bar

Wednesday: Breakfast – Apple cinnamon bread. Lunch – Teriyaki blisters, seasoned green beans, fresh veggies and ranch, whole wheat roll, assorted fresh fruit and veggie bar

Thursday: Breakfast – Orange muffin top. Lunch – Chili cheese fries, fresh broccoli with ranch dressing, assorted fresh fruit and veggie bar

Friday: Breakfast – Sausage biscuit. Lunch – Cheese Quesadilla, salsa, seasoned pinto beans, garden salad and ranch, chilled pineapple, fresh fruit and veggie bar.

*All breakfast meals are served with 100% fruit juice, fresh fruit, and cold milk, includes a choice of cereal, toast or graham cracker. Salad bar offered daily.

Clovis Middle

Monday: Breakfast – Mini donut. Lunch – Spaghetti and meat sauce, pizza, chicken chef salad, cheeseburger/hamburger, burrito, spicy chicken sandwich, baked french fries, garden salad, mini carrots and ranch, chilled pears, assorted fresh fruit and veggie bar.

Tuesday: Breakfast – Orange muffin top. Lunch – Turkey and cheese wrap, pizza, ham chef salad, cheeseburger/hamburger, corn dog, spicy chicken sandwich, baked French fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, garden salad and ranch, seasoned corn, orange wedges, whole wheat roll, assorted fresh fruit, fresh fruit and veggie bar

Wednesday: Breakfast – Mini pancakes. Lunch – Cheeseburger mac and cheese, pizza, Hawaiian chicken salad, cheeseburger/hamburger, deli sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, baked French fries, seasoned green beans, veggie slices and ranch, fruity Jell-O, whole wheat roll, assorted fresh fruit and veggie bar

Thursday: Breakfast – Breakfast burrito. Lunch – Chili cheese fries, pizza, turkey chef salad, cheeseburger/hamburger, BBQ porky rib sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, baked French fries, seasoned green beans, mini carrots and ranch, orange halves, assorted fresh fruit, cookie, assorted fresh fruit and veggie bar

Friday: Breakfast – Apple cinnamon bread. Lunch -BBQ pulled pork on a bun, pizza, taco chef salad, cheeseburger/hamburger, baked French fires, garden salad and ranch, fresh veggie cup, assorted fresh fruit and veggie bar

*All breakfast meals are served with 100 percent fruit juice, fresh fruit, and cold milk, includes a choice of cereal, toast or graham cracker. Salad bar offered daily.

Clovis Secondary

Monday: Breakfast – Mini donut. Lunch – Spaghetti and meat sauce, pizza, chicken chef salad, cheeseburger/hamburger, burrito, spicy chicken sandwich, baked french fries, garden salad, mini carrots and ranch, chilled pears, assorted fresh fruit and veggie bar.

Tuesday: Breakfast – Orange muffin top. Lunch – Turkey and cheese wrap, pizza, ham chef salad, cheeseburger/hamburger, corn dog, spicy chicken sandwich, baked French fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, garden salad and ranch, seasoned corn, orange wedges, whole wheat roll, assorted fresh fruit, fresh fruit and veggie bar

Wednesday: Breakfast – Mini pancakes. Lunch – Cheeseburger mac and cheese, pizza, Hawaiian chicken salad, cheeseburger/hamburger, deli sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, baked French fries, seasoned green beans, veggie slices and ranch, fruity Jell-O, whole wheat roll, assorted fresh fruit and veggie bar

Thursday: Breakfast – Breakfast burrito. Lunch – Chili cheese fries, pizza, turkey chef salad, cheeseburger/hamburger, BBQ porky rib sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, baked French fries, seasoned green beans, mini carrots and ranch, orange halves, assorted fresh fruit, cookie, assorted fresh fruit and veggie bar

Friday: Breakfast – Apple cinnamon bread. Lunch -BBQ pulled pork on a bun, pizza, taco chef salad, cheeseburger/hamburger, baked French fires, garden salad and ranch, fresh veggie cup, assorted fresh fruit and veggie bar

*All breakfast meals are served with 100% fruit juice, fresh fruit, and cold milk, includes a choice of cereal, toast or graham cracker. Salad bar offered daily .

Portales Elementary

Monday: Breakfast – Breakfast pizza, raisins, juice. Lunch – Steak fingers, mashed potato, gravy, steamed broccoli, roll, applesauce

Tuesday: Breakfast – Cheese, omelet croissant, applesauce, juice. Lunch – Corn dogs, baked beans, cucumbers, pear

Wednesday: Breakfast – Pancake on stick, oranges, juice. Lunch – Frito pie, corn, pinto beans, grapes

Thursday: Breakfast – Cheese filled bread stick, banana, juice. Lunch – Pizza, carrots, green beans, cantaloupe

Friday: Breakfast – Oatmeal spice bar, apples, juice. Lunch – Ham and cheese hoagie, lettuce, carrots, slushie, chips

* All meals served with milk.

Portales Secondary

Monday: Breakfast – Breakfast pizza, raisins, juice. Lunch – Steak fingers, mashed potato, gravy, steamed broccoli, roll, applesauce or popcorn chicken, corn, mashed potato, gravy, roll, applesauce

Tuesday: Breakfast – Cheese, omelet croissant, applesauce, juice. Lunch – Corn dogs, baked beans, cucumbers, pear or corn dogs, baked beans, cucumbers, pears

Wednesday: Breakfast – Pancake on stick, oranges, juice. Lunch – Frito pie, corn, pinto beans, grapes or hamburger, lettuce and tomato, fries, grapes

Thursday: Breakfast – Cheese filled bread stick, banana, juice. Lunch – Pizza, carrots, green beans, cantaloupe or steak sandwich, fries, green beans, cantaloupe

Friday: Breakfast – Oatmeal spice bar, apples, juice. Lunch – Ham and cheese hoagie, lettuce, carrots, slushie, chips or chicken wings, fries, carrots, slushie

Fruit, salad bar and chef salad offered daily. All meals are served with milk.

House

Monday: Breakfast – Breakfast bar, variety of cereal, variety of yogurt, variety of milk. Lunch – Hamburger or cheeseburger, French fries and milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast – French toast sticks, variety of cereal, variety of milk. Lunch – Spaghetti and meat, French bread, green beans, peaches and milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast – Sausage patty, biscuits, variety of cereal, variety of milk. Lunch – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, country gravy, pears and milk.

Thursday: Breakfast – Variety of cereal, variety of yogurt, pears and variety of milk. Lunch – Hamburger on a bun, French fries, carrots sticks and milk.

Breakfast includes- Yogurt, granola bar, 1/2 cup fruit, lucky charms, raisin bran, frosted flakes

Lunch includes- Mixed salad, tomatoes, broccoli, baby carrots, ranch dressing, croutons, crackers, chips and salsa.

Elida

Monday: Breakfast – Sausage and biscuit, juice cereal and milk. Lunch – Hot dogs, fries, salad, apricots and milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast – Waffle sticks, sausage, fruit, cereal and milk. Lunch – Frito pie, beans, salad, peaches and milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast – Eggs, toast, juice, cereal and milk. Lunch – Bar b Que., pork and beans, salad, roll, strawberries and milk.

Thursday: Breakfast – Hot pockets, fruit, yogurt and milk. Lunch – Chicken bites, green beans, salad, pears, roll and milk.

Floyd

Monday: Breakfast – Quesadilla, apple, orange or fruit juice, assorted cereal and milk. Lunch – Macaroni dinner, green beans, chilled pears, vegetable salad and milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast- Breakfast burritos with salsa, cereal assorted, fresh fruit, and milk. Lunch – Beef stew, grill cheese sandwich, vegetable salad, apricots and milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast – Blueberry muffin squares, apple, orange, or fruit juice, cereal assorted and milk. Lunch – Chicken enchiladas, refried beans, mixed fruit, vegetable salad and milk.

Thursday: Breakfast – Scrambled eggs, toast, whole wheat bread, assorted cereal, assorted fresh fruit and milk. Lunch – Corn dogs, oranges, vegetables salad and milk.

Dora

Monday: Breakfast – French toast sticks, fruit, milk or juice. Lunch – Spaghetti with meatballs, salad, broccoli, garlic bread, fruit, milk and juice.

Tuesday: Breakfast – Scrambled eggs and bacon, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch – Baked potato, ham or chili, cheese, green beans, bread, stick, fruit and milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast – Breakfast burrito, juice, fruit and milk. Lunch – Chicken fajitas, fajita, blend veggies, rice, beans, fruit and milk.

Thursday: Breakfast – Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice and milk. Lunch – Cheeseburger, corn, tater tots, fruit and milk.

Grady

Monday: Breakfast – Breakfast cookie, cereal/yogurt/juice. Lunch – Chalupa with lettuce, tomato, corn, salsa, carrots with ranch, and fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast – Cheese omelets, yogurt/fruit and milk. Lunch – Chicken Quesadilla’s, black eyed peas, tossed salad with greens, and fruit

Wednesday: Breakfast – Pancake with bacon, cereal/yogurt/juice and milk. Lunch – Elem) Mini corn dogs with French fries HS) Frito pie, carrots with ranch, and fruit

Thursday: Breakfast – Breakfast pizza, yogurt/fruit, and milk. Lunch – Spaghetti with bread stix, green beans, tossed salad with greens and fruit

Texico

Monday: Breakfast – Smucker’s PBJ sandwich, cold cereal, fruit and milk. Lunch – Chalupa with lettuce, tomato, corn, salsa, peaches and milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast – Breakfast sandwich, cold cereal, juice and milk. Lunch – Grilled cheese sandwich, soup, peas, cantaloupe and milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast – Pancake on a stick, cold cereal, juice and milk. Lunch – Asian style chicken, brown rice, Asian style mixed vegetables, pineapple and milk.

Thursday: Breakfast – Breakfast burrito, cold cereal, juice, fruit and milk . Lunch – Sloppy Joe on a bun, tater tots, pickle spear, cantaloupe and milk.

Friday: No school.

Melrose

Monday: Breakfast – Cheese omelets with toast and fruit or cereal with toast, jelly butter and milk. Lunch – Ham and cheese hoagie, with baby carrots, bananas and milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast-Ham breakfast bars with toast and juice or cereal with toast, jelly and milk. Lunch- Hot dogs, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit and milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast-Yogurt with granola and fruit or cereal with toast, jelly and milk. Lunch- Chicken soft taco’s, lettuce, cheese, celery sticks, fruit and milk.

Thursday: Breakfast- Breakfast burrito with fruit or cereal with toast, jelly and milk. Lunch- Beef taco, L.T.C, corn on the cob, grapes and milk.