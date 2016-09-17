Saturday area prep volleyball summaries — Sept. 17

Melrose 3, Santa Rosa 1
Santa Rosa 19 23 25 23
Melrose 25 25 19 25
Melrose individual statistics
Kills — Brette DeVaney 18, Hannah Wofford 17, Natalie Mondragon 11. Blocks — four tied with 1. Digs — Lakasey Mondragon 42, Jayden Beard 19, Kiki Roybal 17, Wofford 17. Aces — four tied with 2. Assists — Landry Widner 50. Records — Santa Rosa 6-3, Melrose 5-2. Junior varsity — Melrose def. Santa Rosa 2-1 (scores n/a).
Grady 3, Vaughn 0
Grady 25 25 25
Vaughn 11 16 7
Grady individual statistics
Kills — Yara Sotelo 14, Sage Starbuck 9. Blocks — Jasmine Gonzales 1. Digs — Sotelo 7, Gonz ales 4, Leah Starbuck 3, Tamia Northcutt 2. Aces — Morgan Borden 4, Northcutt 4, three tied with 2. Assists — Gonzales 10, L. Starbuck 9. Records — Grady 6-1, Vaughn 3-4.