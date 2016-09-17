Reader reaction — Sept. 18

We asked our Facebook followers: “ A study in Holland finds dogs understand both words and the pitch of how words are said. What words do your dogs understand?”

• Caitlyne Moak: Tell me you love? Go find Caleb (our son). Get that cat out of the yard. Yes, you will take a bath. The list never ends.

• Katrina Najera: Poop. My blue Pitt will bounce when she needs to if you ask her if she needs to poop.

• Nick Baglien: Dentastick. Where’s sissy. Nighty night.

• Edith Turcotte: Do you want to go for a ride? Want a cookie or treat? Go outside. Go potty. Sit pretty. Up. Off. Move over. Shake. High five. Got to bed. Go get the boys up and many more.

