Q&A: Bobby Sandoval looks back at time on commission

Bobby Sandoval didn’t envision himself being elected to four terms as a city commissioner. It just seemed like the right thing for him to do, until it wasn’t.

Sandoval, 79, is leaving after about 13 years representing District 3. He was appointed to the seat in 2003 after Pat Moreno passed away, retained the seat in 2004 and won three re-election bids.

A 3:30 p.m. reception is scheduled for Sandoval prior to Thursday’s 5:15 p.m. meeting. It is the last scheduled meeting for Sandoval, who will officially resign Sept. 30.

The Clovis City Commission will have until Oct. 30 to replace Sandoval, according to the city charter. Mayor David Lansford said the city plans to allow citizens to apply for the position, and that the commission hopes to have the successor be part of the commission for the Oct. 20 regular meeting.

A lifelong Clovis resident, Sandoval spent 38 years with the U.S. Postal Service.

What first interested you in applying for the vacant commission spot?

I had been, through the years, approached to run for city commissioner, but it was a combination of having an uncle on the commission in Pat Sandoval and the fact I was working 11 or 12 hours a day, six days a week. I was retired, and my cousin, Pat Moreno, passed away. I was approached by quite a few people, and I thought I might be able to contribute a little something to the city.

When you first took the seat, how long did you envision holding it?

I really had no idea. That never entered my mind. I was too old at the time to really consider being on it for the rest of my life and making another career of it. It never entered my mind. I was just thinking of at the time.

What kept you coming back for additional terms?

I was actually having a lot of fun. I felt like I was helping the city, helping my constituents a little. I was getting good comments from constituents; they were happy with the job I was doing. I just decided to keep going.

What do you consider your biggest accomplishment as a city commissioner?

I think there are two. I think, by far, the first one is the Hull Street bridge (replacement). It was something that took a lot less time than what we figured it was going to take, and it was the largest project we did in my district, which is probably the poorest district in Clovis. Together, with our old mayor, Gayla Brumfield, and a lot of other people, we did something that was almost impossible to do. We got $5.8 million from the governor to do that bridge, and we got it done in record time. I feel that was a huge accomplishment for my city and my district.

Second would be the pharmacy we have at the hospital. People can’t understand how big of a benefit that is in my district to be able to, almost within walking distance, have a pharmacy. I was on the hospital board at the time, and we fought long and hard to get that done. Together, with the Hull Street bridge, are two things that will benefit the city for years to come.

Going back to the overpass, you mentioned getting it done in record time. Do you think there would be disconnect with a south Clovis resident who had to find a new daily route for two years?

Five different times (we discussed the overpass with Gov. Bill Richardson). The last time, and I think I can quote him, he said, “Gayla, Bobby, I will give you all the $5.8 million for that bridge if you promise to leave me alone.” And he said that in the groundbraeking ceremony. We had the tenacity to keep doing what needed to be done. It was a jillion completes a day because teh bridge was out, and that was the only way to get to the south site of town. Martin Luther King (Boulevard) didn’t have a bridge, and the railroad was running 100 trains per day. I would get phone calls day and night as to, ‘What are we going to do?” We had many calls to get that done.

On research, we found that it usually takes four, five or six years to get a project like that done and if I’m not mistaken we got it done in two.

I’m certainly not taking credit for it. It took the work of a lot of people to get that done. I just happened to be in the right place and the right time, and be able to interact with people here, Santa Fe and Washington to get it done.

Looking back, is there anything you wish you’d handled differently?

I really don’t think so. I’m the kind of person who has wanted something done yesterday. I probably still can’t understand the length of time is takes to get something done.

You spent eight years as a dual commissioner for the city and county. Do you think that helped foster better communication between each entity?

I certainly do. I think all of my life, if I lived in the city and you lived outside the city limits there was always an argument. My role was to act as a liaison between the city and county. To a huge extent, I think that worked. We started working together better than before.

Did you ever feel conflicted, such as places like ambulance service or the detention center where one entity decides what’s fair to charge and another decides what’s fair to pay?

No. Being able to see both sides of the issue, we were able to direct those.

We let our city manager and county manager go into a room, work together and bring their recommendations to us. It was not so much micromanaging as letting experts take care of the problems and then bring (solutions) to us.

The release about your retirement had you noting it was time. Was there a particular moment that led you there?

There were a couple of little issues that added up. I guess the first issue was I realized on Sept. 28 I will be 80 years old. I had minor incidents, not with myself, but with family that I don’t want to discuss. They made me look at life a little differently, and I realized I didn’t want to be sitting at a city commission table and die of old age. There are still things I’d like to accompilsh in my life time. Being 80, I realized I am slowing down. I’ve always been blessed to know what I’m capable of doing, and what I’m limited to doing. I believe I’ve always been the type of person that gave 110 percent. I realized my city, and my district in particular, needs someone who can gibve 110 percent. I honestly feel, physically, I’m not capable of giving 110 percent, and things wear out.

Do you wish that moment came before you ran for this four-year term?

I don’t know. That’s a bittersweet question. There have been a few things since I ran that changed my perspective on life.

If you could travel back to 2003 and talk to yourself before you were sworn in, what would you say?

I’d say you have to develop a tougher skin. Before 2013, Clovis was the type of city where everybody liked everybody. Everybody was nice to everybody. I beleive, and I hope I am not angering anybody by saying this, Clovis has become very politicized. Clovis has changed quite a bit. I used to said — well, I’ve said many times — that when I grew up, if a little old lady had a flat tire we jumped out of our cars and changed it. Now, if a lady has a flat tire, we jump out and ask if she’s a Democrat or Republican before we change her tire. I don’t believe Clovis is the only place that does this; it’s all over our country.

The entire country is getting more politicized. We’re putting politics ahead of people, and that’s not the Clovis I grew up in. I’d tell him to toughen up, because it’s not the Clovis you dealt with before.

Do you ever feel you sometimes slid into comfortable partisan positions?

I hope not. I’ve always said I’m not a politician. I’m a public servant, and there’s a huge difference. Politicians put politics before people. I’ve never done that, and I could be 100 and sitll not see myself doing that.

What would you tell your replacement?

Always work for your people. Try to gain their trust and keep their trust. They’re not going to elect you because you’re the smartest person in District 3. I know that; there are many people in the district much smarter than I am. I was elected and I hope whoever takes this job gets it because they know the people trust them and they beleive the commissioner is going to do what he says he is giong to do.

